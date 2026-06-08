USA strikers Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright are all different, and they all enter the World Cup coming off prolific club seasons in Europe.

It’s been perhaps the biggest problem for the United States men’s soccer team since the Stars and Stripes returned to theThe U.S. managed three goals in four games at Qatar 2022.

In the 27 World Cup matches before that, they netted just 25. Compounding this problem is the fact that many of those tallies didn’t come from the American strikers, but from wingers or midfielders or even defenders.

In fact, only four dedicated frontrunners — not hybrid attackers like the country's all-time top scorers, Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan — have converted for the USA at the World Cup in the modern era: Eric Wynalda, Brian McBride, Clint Mathis and Haji Wright. Folarin Balogun will be the starter on Friday for the USA. There is reason to believe that this World Cup will be different.

All three strikers on Mauricio Pochettino’s roster for this summer’s tourney are coming off prolific seasons in Europe. Folarin Balogun led the way with 19 goals for French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, including five in the UEFA Champions League. Ricardo Pepi also had 19, averaging a goal every 89 minutes for Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven. And Wright, the lone holdover up top from four years ago, managed 18, helping Coventry City clinch promotion to the English Premier League.

The U.S. will still need goals from other places, to be sure. Christian Pulisic is still the USA’s danger man. Weston McKennie is adept at arriving in the box at the perfect moment. And as we saw in the recent World Cup warm-ups against Senegal and Germany, fullbacks Antonee"Jedi" Robinson and Sergiño Dest can also contribute offensively.

Still, when it comes to out-and-out strikers, coach Mauricio Pochettino is in an enviable position compared to his predecessors, who had a lot less to work with at the tip of the spear.

"Being able to be able to hold the ball up and bring other players in, and then his movement in behind and getting himself into low scoring positions is something that we've been crying out for a long time," U.S. captain Tim Ream said of Balogun before Pochettino ran his squad through their paces Monday at the U.S. training base in Great Park. "He's probably the most annoying striker for me to have to deal with in training, because he is so quick with his movements and physically strong.

" Pepi, 23, and Wright, 27, offer other qualities. Pochettino recently called the former a"killer" in the box, while the latter can also drift out wide, pulling opponents with him.

"The other guys are different profiles, different types of players," Ream said of Pepi and Wright. "You saw Pepi in the Senegal game bringing Christian into the play…they all bring different challenges as defenders. " Haji Wright was also part of the 2022 World Cup squad. "All three of them are pretty good at scoring goals, I would say," joked Matt Freese, Pochettino’s presumed No. 1 goalkeeper.

"I see that every single day. " And all can be used in different situations. While Balogun will almost surely start on Friday, Pepi and Wright will feature heavily throughout the competition depending on match-ups, injuries or suspensions. Wright scored both U.S. goals in an exhibition win in October over Australia — who'll be the Americans' second group stage opponent this summer — while Pepi is well accustomed to a super-sub role.

"My stats show that I’m an efficient player; whenever I’m on the pitch, I want to help and score goals," Pepi said Monday in Spanish. That's easier said than done, especially at the World Cup, where chances are notoriously difficult to come by.

The U.S. must also shore things up defensively to succeed this summer, though Pochettino said on Monday that top center back Chris Richards had returned to full contract and was working out normally with his teammates. Jedi also participated fully on Monday after limping out of Saturday's match versus the Germans, though midfielder Tyler Adams was limited to a gym session for what a team spokesperson called"load management" reasons.

Nonetheless, Balogun, Pepi and Wright have all proven they can take advantage of opportunities if and when they arrive. They all have developed chemistry with Pulisic and the other players behind them, and with each other.

"We have a group of very talented forwards," said Pepi, one of the final cuts in 2022. "We want the best for the national team, and we’re very excited and happy to be playing here in front of our fans. We prepare day by day; we train and spend a lot of time together off the pitch. And that really helps us when matchday arrives.

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