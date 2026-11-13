Pochettino to Leave USA for Manchester United on 2.5-Year Deal After Haiti Matches

Mauricio Pochettino will coach the USA through its two Concacaf Nations League matches against Haiti before joining Manchester United on a 2.5-year contract, players said they have not been told directly about the move.

Mauricio Pochettino will leave his job as USA coach to take over Manchester United on a 2.5-year contract. He is expected to remain in charge through the USA's two Concacaf Nations League matches against Haiti.

The first game is Saturday in Miami. The second is Tuesday in Cincinnati. The news has hung over the USA training camp outside Atlanta since Monday. Players said they had not been spoken to directly about the move.

Also read Manchester United Reportedly Nearing Deal To Hire USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino

Sebastian Berhalter and Folarin Balogun spoke to reporters Thursday before training at the team's base in Fayetteville, Georgia. Pochettino still had not addressed the American players about his looming exit. The camp had the feel of a sendoff. During training, Pochettino walked back to a team staffer, hugged him and patted him on the back before heading to the pitch.

Players Praise Pochettinos Impact On Their Careers

The two embraced again before returning to their normal work. Berhalter said Pochettino believed in him from the start. He said Pochettino made him feel his approach was already right. Berhalter also said he cannot thank Pochettino enough.

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He said Pochettino meant so much to him and helped him grow as a player and a person. Pochettino replaced Gregg Berhalter as USA coach a little more than two years ago. At that time, Sebastian Berhalter had not played a minute of international soccer. Strong play for the Vancouver Whitecaps led to a 2025 Gold Cup call-up.

He then played all five games at the 2026 World Cup. The 25-year-old scored in the group stage finale against Turkiye. Balogun said Pochettino raised the standard. He pointed to training intensity and how the team approaches games.

Balogun Highlights Pochettinos Influence On Team

Balogun led the USA with three goals in four World Cup appearances. His goals included game-winners over Paraguay and Bosnia and Herzegovina. He scored in the round of 16 run on home soil. Balogun said Pochettino laid the foundation.

He said the players now have ownership to carry it on. He also said he would vote to keep things as they are. He said the team has a clear identity and playing style. He said keeping a top coach is a no-brainer.

Berhalter said the team is always fighting and doing little things to represent the country well. He said Pochettino instilled that in the group. He said that even though Pochettino is an Argentinian coach, he made them more proud to be American. He said that speaks volumes about Pochettino as a person and coach.

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Cavan Sullivan also praised Pochettino. Sullivan trained with the national team and is set to join Manchester City. He said Pochettino took him under his wing in a tremendous way. He said Pochettino told him to play free, be himself and have confidence.

Sullivan said the standard was not lowered for him. He said he appreciated Pochettino's directness on the field and his warmth and hugs off it. He called Pochettino a personable guy and said everyone loves him. Sullivan made his professional debut with the Philadelphia Union at 14.

The USA youth movement also includes Red Bull New York players Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti. The camp was meant to prepare the team for Haiti. Instead, it has turned into what feels like a sendoff. Berhalter said the outside talk does not change what the team does on the field.

Uncertainty Surrounds Pochettinos USA Replacement

He said the work ethic, fighting mentality and spirit will not change. He said the players focus on their jobs. Who will replace Pochettino is unclear. Pep Guardiola is seen as the dream candidate.

He may not be interested just six months after leaving Manchester City. There are pros and cons tied to almost anyone else. Balogun said he remains optimistic about the team's direction. Pochettino's exit is a major change for the USA ahead of the Haiti series.

The team has little time to adjust. The players said they are aware of the reports. They also said they are waiting to be told otherwise. Until then, they are preparing for Haiti and trying to keep their focus on the matches.