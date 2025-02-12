USA Hockey Honors Johnny Gaudreau with Special Welcome

Johnny Gaudreau returns to Team USA with a special dressing room stall and a warm welcome from teammates and the organization. His father also joins the team, adding to the emotional significance of his return.

USA Hockey has gone the extra mile to make veteran Johnny Gaudreau feel at home during his return to the national team. The team has set up a special stall for him in the dressing room, complete with a blue jersey bearing his name and number 13. A USA Hockey flag with 'Gaudreau 13' emblazoned beneath the shield sits to the right. Gaudreau's presence has undoubtedly shaken the hockey world. His legacy with USA Hockey is undeniable.

He's spent over a decade in the program, securing gold at the 2013 World Juniors, bronze at the 2018 World Championships, and amassing 11 points (three goals, eight assists) last May. The team even extended the welcome to Gaudreau's father, Guy, who joined practice on Tuesday. Guy had the opportunity to take pictures with the U.S. players, many of whom shared the ice with Johnny and his brother Matthew in the NHL, on Team USA, or at Boston College. 'They were good boys, and I miss them a lot,' said Guy. 'It means a lot to Jane and I and my daughters to have me involved and the picture with the team. It means a lot.' Team USA will kick off its international tournament against Finland on Thursday in Montreal. Their journey will continue with matches against Canada in Boston on Saturday and Sweden on Monday. The top two teams will then face off for the tournament championship on Thursday, February 20. This tournament, the 4 Nations Face-Off, hosted by the NHL, features a fierce rivalry between Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States from February 12 to 20





