USA Health brings doctor's visits to LeFlore Magnet High School, keeping students in class

For students at LeFlore Magnet High School, a trip to the doctor no longer has to mean a trip away from school. In fact, the doctor is just steps away from thei

For students at LeFlore Magnet High School, a trip to the doctor no longer has to mean a trip away from school. In fact, the doctor is just steps away from their classroom.

"It's really like a one-stop trip. Like I can come to school and get my education and also if I'm feeling ill one day or I just want to get checked up on I feel that it's much faster paced," student Kelleigh Dixon said. Once a week, a mobile health clinic from USA Health rolls onto campus, turning part of the school grounds into a doctor's office. Dr. Jennifer Cole says this isn't just for students who are sick.

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"We provide sports physicals, we provide acute care visits, well child visits. We're set up to provide all needs for the kids," Dr. Cole said. Students can schedule an appointment through the school nurse or a QR code provided to families. After their visit, it's right back to class.

"You're already at school, so it's easy. To go to the truck and just get checked up on," student Taylor Andrews said. Behind the convenience is a bigger mission. Principal Dr. Antonio Williams says he saw how difficult it could be for some families to get their children medical care, and when students aren't healthy, learning can take a back seat.

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"Partnering with USA Health provides us the perfect opportunities to make sure our students are afforded equal access to health care, eliminate some barriers for parents having to come check students out of school early, and just ensure that all of our students were ready for school and ready to learn," Dr. Williams said. Williams says it took three years of work to get the partnership off the ground.

Now in its second year, the clinic is becoming a familiar sight on campus. For the medical team, the goal is simple: make getting care one less thing students have to worry about.

"We like to be able to allow them to just come out and see us, get back into class, not have to miss too much school, but also get their needs taken care of," Dr. Cole said. What started as an idea to remove barriers is now bringing healthcare straight to the students who need it, and for those students, it's a change they don't take for granted.

"Thank you so much Dr. Williams. I really do appreciate this wonderful opportunity to give each and every last one of us students," student Brian Armour said.

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