US Workers' Quit Intentions Rise to 2023 High as Layoff Fears Also Climb

The New York Fed's May consumer survey shows a surge in workers planning to quit jobs, alongside rising layoff worries and lower confidence in finding new work, highlighting complex labor market sentiment amid signals of prolonged restrictive Fed policy.

According to the latest Survey of Consumer Expectations conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, American workers' mean probability of voluntarily quitting their jobs within the next 12 months rose significantly by 2.6 percentage points to 20.8 percent in May.

This marks the highest reading since February 2023 and is traditionally interpreted as a sign of economic confidence, as workers are more inclined to anticipate leaving their positions and actually do so when they are optimistic about securing better employment. The increase was observed across various demographic groups including age, education, and income, suggesting a broad-based shift.

In contrast, the perceived probability of being laid off in the next year increased by 0.5 percentage point to 15.1 percent, while the perceived ability to find a new job within three months after a layoff fell by 2.3 percentage points to 43.7 percent-the lowest since December. These latter metrics indicate growing pessimism about job security and re-employment prospects.

The New York Fed summarized that labor market expectations deteriorated somewhat with more workers expecting layoffs and fewer expecting to easily find a new job. Interpretation of these seemingly contradictory trends-rising quit intentions alongside heightened layoff fears and lower re-employment confidence-requires nuance. The quitting question directly asks workers to introspect about their personal desire to leave their current job within a year, which is grounded in individual circumstances and plans. This measure may be relatively insulated from broader media narratives.

Conversely, expectations about layoffs and job-finding are more likely influenced by perceptions of the overall economy and the actions of employers. The combination suggests that while workers feel increasingly confident in their own ability to secure a new position by choice, they are also worried about being forced out and facing a difficult job search. One plausible explanation is that some employees are planning to quit preemptively, seeking more secure employment before any potential layoff occurs.

Actual labor market data remains robust, with jobless claims near historic lows and the unemployment rate steady around 4.3 percent for months. Notable exceptions are the technology and finance sectors, which have experienced relatively high levels of job losses recently. Workers in these industries may feel a heightened sense of economic anxiety, amplified by pervasive narratives about AI-driven job displacement.

Meanwhile, financial markets have adjusted expectations for Federal Reserve monetary policy, now pricing in no interest rate cuts this year and possibly through the first half of next year. The Fed is expected to remove its "easing bias" from policy statements, and longer-term bond yields have risen, reflecting anticipation of tighter policy for longer. This Fed-centric environment may be influencing consumer perceptions.

Survey data on credit availability showed that while current perceptions compared to a year ago remained stable, expectations for the year ahead deteriorated: fewer respondents expect it will be easier to obtain credit. Tighter Fed policy would constrain credit, and this shift aligns with the central bank's stated goals. Interestingly, the perceived probability that the unemployment rate will be higher in one year decreased slightly to 43.2 percent, and median one-year-ahead inflation expectations dipped to 3.5 percent.

These mixed signals suggest households are absorbing the reality of a prolonged restrictive monetary stance without necessarily anticipating a sharp rise in joblessness





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