US Worker Confidence Rises as Inflation Expectations Dip in May Fed Survey

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's May Survey of Consumer Expectations showed a rise in the expected quit rate to its highest level in over a year, indicating growing worker confidence. Meanwhile, inflation expectations for the next year fell slightly, while other labor market measures painted a mixed picture.

American workers exhibited heightened confidence in May, as indicated by a significant rise in the number of individuals expecting to voluntarily leave their jobs within the next year.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations revealed that the expected quit rate climbed by 2.6 percentage points to reach 20.8 percent, marking the highest level since February 2023. This upward trend was observed across various demographics, including different age groups, education levels, and income brackets. The decision to voluntarily quit a job is often seen as a key indicator of worker sentiment, reflecting a belief in the availability of better employment opportunities.

Simultaneously, inflation expectations for the coming year edged down to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent in April, while three-year and five-year inflation forecasts remained steady at 3.1 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively. The survey also noted a reduction in the divergence of opinions among respondents regarding future inflation across all time frames. Despite the positive signals on job-switching intentions, the survey painted a more nuanced picture of the broader labor market.

The perceived likelihood of becoming unemployed in the next 12 months increased slightly to 15.1 percent, exceeding its 12-month average of 14.4 percent. Furthermore, the probability of finding a new job after a loss dropped by 2.3 percentage points to 43.7 percent, the lowest figure since December 2025. These weaker readings may stem from the Federal Reserve's shift away from an easing bias, suggesting that interest rates will remain elevated for an extended period, dampening hiring prospects.

Concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on job security may also be weighing on workers' minds. Meanwhile, expectations for earnings growth were unchanged at a median of 2.7 percent, which is marginally above the trailing 12-month average. Household financial outlooks were mixed. While access to credit remained largely stable, fewer households anticipated that credit conditions would ease over the next year.

The perceived chance of missing a minimum debt payment in the next three months rose to 12.6 percent, though it stayed just below its 12-month average of 12.9 percent. This shift in credit expectations aligns with a higher-for-longer interest rate environment, as consumers adjust to the likelihood of persistent borrowing costs.

The survey was conducted from May 1 to May 31, preceding the release of the Labor Department's May employment report, which showed an increase of 172,000 nonfarm payrolls and revisions adding 93,000 jobs to previous months, with the unemployment rate unchanged at 4.3 percent. The New York Fed's survey draws on a rotating panel of approximately 1,300 household heads and is administered monthly by the Center for Microeconomic Data





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