The US has launched airstrikes against Iranian air defenses in response to the downing of a US Apache attack helicopter, while Ukraine continues to disrupt Russian supply lines with its intermediate-range stRike campaign.

Over a period of about four hours, beginning at 5 p.m. Washington time, U.S. warplanes bombed Iranian air defenses, ground-control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz in response to Monday's downing of a U.S. Apache attack helicopter, in which two Army pilots were subsequently safely rescued by a sea drone.

The rescue operation was carried out by Task Force 59,the Navy's first dedicated unit for integrating unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into everyday maritime operations. The uncrewed vessel, known as the Corsair, has a range of more than 1,000 miles and can carry 1,000 pounds. The vessel transported the crew to safer waters, wheRe they were hoisted onto a helicopter. Iran launched a series of retaliatory strikes at countries where U.S. troops are based,including Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.

The exchange of hostile fire has raised questions about the status of the so-called ceasefire in effect and the future of the interim peace deal, which President Trump said could be signed in days. Meanwhile, Ukraine is slowly strangling the supply lines to Russian forces in Crimea.

Ukraine's drones now have the capability to hit a land corridor that runs through the occupied east, and the outcome has been that the main road,M-14, has become a 'highway of death,' forcing Russia to restrict traffic on the road and search for back roads to avoid the constant aerial threat. Ukraine is also using its homegrown Flamingo missiles to strike deep into Russian territory.

The latest attack targeted a military factory supplying the Russian army with components for drones and missiles. Russia continues to pummel Ukraine with its long-range missile and drone capabilities, though Ukraine is fighting back with its own intermediate-range strike campaign against Russia's major ground lines of communication and against railway infrastructure in occupied Ukraine





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US-Iran Conflict Ukraine-Russia Conflict US Airstrikes Ukraine Intermediate-Range Strike Campaign Russian Supply Lines Disrupted

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