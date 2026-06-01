The US Virgin Islands have experienced a total blackout on two consecutive weekends, affecting the islands of St. Thomas and St. John. This comes as President Trump faces a new inflation warning from the bond market, adding to his midterm challenges. In other news, Victor Wembanyama's respect for Gregg Popovich has been made clear, and Pop was vital to the Spurs' NBA Finals run. Oil prices have risen, but Wall Street remains near its records. A happy Asian elephant has been at the center of a debate, with some arguing that she is also a person. Most new mothers experience the baby blues, but it could be something more serious: postpartum depression.

The US Virgin Islands experienced a total blackout on two consecutive weekends, affecting the islands of St. Thomas and St. John. This comes as President Trump faces a new inflation warning from the bond market , adding to his midterm challenges .

In other news, Victor Wembanyama's respect for Gregg Popovich has been made clear, and Pop was vital to the Spurs' NBA Finals run. Oil prices have risen, but Wall Street remains near its records. A happy Asian elephant has been at the center of a debate, with some arguing that she is also a person. Most new mothers experience the baby blues, but it could be something more serious: postpartum depression.

A photographer captured the sense of unity and devotion at the Kaaba during Hajj. Soaring prices during the Iran war have jeopardized travel to tourism-dependent countries in Asia. The World Health Organization's chief visited the epicenter of the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, where cases are outpacing the response. In farm country, an old American pickup truck has become more than a workhorse.

Some young Spaniards are embracing Catholicism and eagerly await Pope Leo's visit. China's manufacturing activity slowed in May, generating doubts about its economy. The US has bombed Iranian military sites and downed missiles fired by Tehran at troops in Kuwait. President Trump is facing a new inflation warning from the bond market, adding to his midterm challenges.

Victor Wembanyama's respect for Gregg Popovich is clear. And Pop was vital to the Spurs' NBA Finals run. Oil prices have risen, but Wall Street remains near its records. A happy Asian elephant has been at the center of a debate, with some arguing that she is also a person.

Most new mothers experience the baby blues, but it could be something more serious: postpartum depression. A photographer captured the sense of unity and devotion at the Kaaba during Hajj. Soaring prices during the Iran war have jeopardized travel to tourism-dependent countries in Asia. The World Health Organization's chief visited the epicenter of the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, where cases are outpacing the response.

In farm country, an old American pickup truck has become more than a workhorse. Some young Spaniards are embracing Catholicism and eagerly await Pope Leo's visit. China's manufacturing activity slowed in May, generating doubts about its economy. The US has bombed Iranian military sites and downed missiles fired by Tehran at troops in Kuwait.

A suspected member of the criminal group Comando Vermelho, or Red Command, was arrested in Rio de Janeiro. The US has designated the group as a foreign terrorist organization, along with the First Capital Command, or PCC. The designation was made after a visit by presidential hopeful Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro to Washington.

He said he asked Trump administration officials to extend the designation to them. The US decision shores up the senator's tough-on-crime credentials while highlighting Bolsonaro's criticism of Lula's handling of public security. This comes as President Trump faces a new inflation warning from the bond market, adding to his midterm challenges. The US decision has been seen as a move to boost an ally of President Trump, the son of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

The designation of the groups as foreign terrorist organizations has been seen as a way to shore up the senator's tough-on-crime credentials while highlighting Bolsonaro's criticism of Lula's handling of public security





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Virgin Islands President Trump Inflation Warning Bond Market Midterm Challenges Victor Wembanyama Gregg Popovich Spurs NBA Finals Oil Prices Wall Street Happy Asian Elephant Postpartum Depression Kaaba Hajj Iran War Ebola Outbreak Congo Farm Country American Pickup Truck Catholicism Pope Leo China Manufacturing Activity Economy US Iran Kuwait Comando Vermelho Red Command First Capital Command PCC Flávio Bolsonaro Lula Public Security

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