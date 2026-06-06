JD Vance and the US State Department have condemned European elites and policing standards in the wake of the killing of Henry Nowak in Southampton.

The United Kingdom is currently grappling with the aftermath of a brutal crime and the subsequent political firestorm surrounding the death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak .

In December, Nowak was fatally stabbed in Southampton by 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, a Sikh man who utilized a ceremonial blade to carry out the attack. The case gained international notoriety not only because of the violence involved but due to the deceptive actions of the perpetrator and the failure of emergency responders. Digwa falsely claimed to law enforcement that he had been the target of a racist assault and had acted in self-defense.

This deception led to a harrowing sequence of events captured on police body camera footage, which reveals Nowak being handcuffed by officers even as he pleaded for urgent medical attention. Despite the teenager stating multiple times that he could not breathe and informing officers that he had been stabbed, he was met with skepticism, with one officer dismissively telling him that he had not been stabbed.

By the time the police recognized the severity of the situation and began administering treatment, it was too late to save the teenager. Digwa was recently convicted of murder and has been sentenced to life in prison. This tragedy has sparked a fierce debate over the state of Western civilization, drawing sharp condemnation from high-ranking American officials. Vice President JD Vance has utilized the incident to launch a scathing attack on what he describes as European elites.

Vance argued that Nowak's death is a symptom of a larger civilizational collapse, suggesting that the teenager was abandoned and treated with distrust by authorities who prioritized political correctness over the life of a citizen. According to Vance, this outcome is the direct result of several generations of leaders failing to stand against the politics of self-hatred and the mass migration of people who he claims despise Western values.

He asserted that the only appropriate response to such a failure is righteous anger. Parallel to Vance's comments, the United States State Department issued a formal statement expressing condolences to the family while simultaneously critiquing the phenomenon of two-tiered policing. The department characterized ideological conditioning and disparate policing standards as glaring symptoms of decline that must be rejected across the Western world. The fallout from the case has also created a deep rift within the United Kingdom's domestic political landscape.

Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK Party, called for the public to respond to the police's treatment of Nowak with pure, cold rage. This sentiment was echoed by tech mogul Elon Musk, who urged people to share the body camera footage widely to highlight how the police allegedly kowtowed to the murderer while treating the victim heinously.

Musk further criticized the mainstream media for its perceived silence on the case, contrasting it with the extensive coverage given to other high-profile police incidents. In response, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has strongly condemned the rhetoric of Farage and Musk, accusing them of exploiting a family's grief to stir up division and hatred. Starmer emphasized that the victim's father, Mark Nowak, had explicitly requested that his son's death not be used as a tool for political grievance or street tension.

Despite these requests, Conservative figures in the UK continue to argue that the incident provides empirical evidence of a two-tier system where white individuals are treated differently by law enforcement than ethnic minorities. The intersection of this local tragedy and international political rhetoric underscores a growing global tension regarding immigration, national identity, and the administration of justice





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