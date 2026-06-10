The Trump administration is pressing European Union nations to implement travel bans on visitors from Ebola-affected regions in Africa, citing the upcoming FIFA World Cup as a key factor. While the US has already enforced quarantine measures, European officials and the WHO caution against such restrictions, arguing they are ineffective and could worsen the outbreak by hindering collaboration.

Multiple reports published this week indicate that the State Department is encouraging European countries to impose restrictions on travelers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda , and neighboring areas to contain the spread of the Ebola virus.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the government of President Donald Trump issued a formal statement encouraging the European Union to consider travel limitations on those from affected regions in Africa. An anonymous U.S. official told Reuters, Other countries must do their part to ensure this outbreak does not spread further. Action is required now. That includes financial contributions and implementing commonsense restrictions on travel from the affected area.

Reuters confirmed with a European Union official that the American government issued a demarche-a formal diplomatic statement-calling for travel restrictions in Europe to protect Americans as millions are expected to travel to North America for the FIFA World Cup. The tournament, widely considered the world's largest sporting event, is scheduled to begin on Thursday and is being hosted jointly by America, Canada, and Mexico.

The DRC soccer team, which qualified to participate, was required to abide by American travel restrictions before coming to Houston, Texas to play. We are engaging diplomatically with countries around the world to coordinate our approach to protect our citizens, including the millions of visitors, fans, athletes and tourists expected during the FIFA World Cup, the unnamed U.S. official speaking to Reuters explained.

In remarks similar to those reproduced by Reuters, the Washington, DC, website Axios reported on Tuesday that an anonymous State Department official suggested that European officials have a duty to restrict travel to protect their citizens and America's from Ebola. It was also reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the outbreak in a phone call with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The Department's highest priority and focus remain protecting the health of the American people and preventing this Ebola outbreak from reaching our shores, State Department spokesman Thomas Pigott said in a statement about the phone call. At least one European public official, Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, condemned American calls for policies to contain the virus on Wednesday.

Vandenbroucke insisted that Belgium is not currently considering travel bans for foreigners, or anyone else, and suggested that the Ebola outbreak in DRC was America's fault for withdrawing from the World Health Organization (W.H. O.) in 2025. The U.S. bears an overwhelming responsibility for what is happening now, because development cooperation and medical aid have been scaled back, Vandenbroucke stated.

However, the Ebola outbreak in DRC was not the result of any American government activity, but is occurring in a country with extensive experience with the disease. The W.H. O. formally confirmed the latest outbreak, spread by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, in mid-May, though agency officials later admitted that they had missed the beginning of the outbreak and the disease had gained a significant head start.

Prior outbreaks of Ebola in the region have been caused by the Zaire and Sudan strains of the virus and tests to identify those versions of Ebola were not effective in identifying Bundibugyo, limiting health officials' ability to detect cases. Also complicating matters is the violent situation in eastern DRC generally, the result of a large number of armed militias, including some with the Islamic State, vying for control of territory known for dangerous and illicit mining operations.

The violence, along with widespread distrust of the W.H. O. after the discovery of agency employees allegedly engaging in widespread sexual abuse, has hampered response efforts. The United States has played no significant role in the DRC mining conflict, nor is it involved in the illicit mining operations there, nor in the W.H. O. sexual abuse scandal.

Belgium, in contrast, infamously has historical ties to the Congo region from its colonial past. The United States was among the first countries to impose travel limitations on those coming from the DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan, requiring a 21-day quarantine period for those travelers before they are allowed on American soil.

Uganda has imposed travel restrictions as the outbreak began in eastern DRC, on the Ugandan border, and is the only other country to document Ebola deaths in the current outbreak. Other countries that have implemented travel limitations to contain the virus include India, Thailand, Canada, and the Bahamas. European nations have yet to implement any such restrictions at press time. The reports of American calls for travel bans are notable in the context of the W.H.

O. actively discouraging such policies. W.H. O. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who personally visited the DRC in late May, has called for countries to lift blanket travel restrictions, claiming they are not effective. This news highlights the tension between national security concerns and global health cooperation.

The U.S. government's push for European travel restrictions reflects a precautionary approach ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which will draw massive international crowds. However, health experts and the W.H. O. argue that travel bans can hinder outbreak response by discouraging reporting and straining diplomatic relations. The Bundibugyo strain's detection challenges and the security crisis in eastern DRC further complicate containment.

While the U.S. has acted unilaterally with quarantine measures, European nations appear more aligned with W.H. O. guidance, illustrating a divergence in strategies. The political blame exchanged between U.S. and Belgian officials underscores the broader debate over responsibility for outbreak response, especially as traditional donors like the U.S. have reduced ties with the W.H. O. The DRC's experience with Ebola, though severe, has not previously warranted widespread travel restrictions, making the current U.S. advocacy a notable shift in policy rhetoric





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