US, UK, and Australia Sanction Russian Web Host for Supporting LockBit Ransomware

The U.S. Department of the Treasury, in collaboration with the U.K. and Australia, has imposed sanctions on Zservers, a Russian web-hosting provider, for its alleged support of the LockBit ransomware syndicate. Zservers is accused of providing LockBit with specialized servers designed to resist law enforcement efforts, facilitating the group's extortion activities.

LockBit, a prolific ransomware variant, has been responsible for extracting over $120 million from thousands of victims worldwide since its emergence in 2019. Notable victims include Boeing, the Industrial Commercial Bank of China, the U.K.'s Royal Mail, Britain's National Health Service, and international law firm Allen and Overy.Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence at the Treasury Department, Bradley T. Smith, emphasized the collective commitment to disrupting the entirety of the LockBit criminal network. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce echoed this sentiment, highlighting the United States' dedication, along with its international partners, to combating cybercrime and dismantling the infrastructure that enables cybercriminals to target citizens. The sanctions aimed to cripple LockBit's operations and send a strong message against ransomware attacks that pose a significant threat to global security





