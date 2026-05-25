US Trump Suffers Embarrassing Defeat in Secret Talks with Arab Leaders

US President Donald Trump has been dealt a significant blow after Arab leaders refused to respond to his demands that Iran normalize relations with Israel in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The failed talks have dealt a significant blow to Trump's hopes of brokering a peace deal between Iran and the US, and have increased tensions between the two nations.

US President Donald Trump has made a shocking demand to Arab leaders during a leaked phone call for Iran to normalize relations with Israel in exchange for brokering a peace deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The call took place on Friday over the weekend, but the leaders remained silent and refused to respond to the request. Trump stated that he would be sending envoys to follow up on the normalization of ties with Israel in the coming weeks. Following the call, US-Iran peace talks have stalled over disagreements on Tehran's uranium stockpile and unfreezing of Iranian assets.

The failed talks have led to increased tensions between the two nations, and Trump has made several threats against Iran including a meme on Truth Social depicting him forcing a cartoon terrorist to negotiate or risk being 'blown up'. The Trump administration has long sought to expand the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

However, the US-Israel relations have eroded significantly following the recent Gaza war, which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians





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Donald Trump Arab Leaders Iran Israel Strait Of Hormuz Abraham Accords

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