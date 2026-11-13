US Treasury Targets Megaspeed in Nvidia Jensen Huang Chip Export Scandal

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticizes Commerce Department inaction on Megaspeed and Jensen Huang amid Nvidia chip export violations and spy allegations. Explore the geopolitical fallout and regulatory gaps.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly criticized the US Commerce Department for its failure to place Singapore-based Megaspeed on the American trade blacklist. This regulatory inaction occurs amidst a deepening scandal involving Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and allegations of unauthorized semiconductor sales to China. Bessent asserted that his department, along with the Defense Department, the US Trade Representative's office, and the State Department, had recommended blacklisting Megaspeed for months.

Treasury Disputes Commerce Blacklist Delays

Bessent emphasized that while multiple federal agencies backed adding Megaspeed to the restrictive list, the final authority rests with the Commerce Department. He stated, "But Commerce has the pen," suggesting that internal processes within the Commerce Department are responsible for the delay. The Treasury Secretary noted that the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) under Treasury lacks jurisdiction over export controls, which fall under the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). He suggested that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) might take alternative action against the company.

Also read Megaspeed, firm central to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's scandal, pledges to cooperate with US probe

Nvidia Scandal and Jensen Huang

The controversy centers on reports that Jensen Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive suspected by US authorities of being a Chinese spy. Jensen Huang recently exited Nvidia, a move that sent shockwaves across the global AI industry. Lawmakers are now questioning how well Nvidia vetted its partner, Megaspeed, and whether the company facilitated the sale of advanced chips to unauthorized entities.

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Allegations of Export Leakage and Shell Companies

Scott Bessent raised serious concerns about "leakage" in the chip export system, which allows restricted technology to reach adversarial nations. He asked whether Nvidia knew their client was involved in these activities and if there was a robust effort to prevent sales to "obviously pass-through shell companies." The investigation by the US Commerce Department is focused on determining whether Megaspeed violated American chip export restrictions, a critical issue given the strategic importance of semiconductor technology in national security.

Call for Congressional Action and Oversight

US lawmakers are calling for tighter controls on China's access to advanced AI chips, citing the scandal as evidence of regulatory failure. The situation has also raised questions about the oversight capabilities of the Trump administration, particularly the role of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. When asked if Congress needed to step in, Bessent stated that the administration has all the authorities needed and that they simply need to be implemented effectively to close the gaps in the current system.