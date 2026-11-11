US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Relocates to Military Base Amid Iranian Threats

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent relocates to a military base with his family due to escalated Iranian threats, as President Donald Trump intensifies the economic offensive against Iran.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has relocated to a military base with his family amidst escalating Iran ian threats against his life. Secretary Bessent's decision to relocate comes as President Donald Trump intensifies the economic offensive against Iran, making the Treasury secretary a key target of the Islamic Republic.

Main Driver Behind Economic Strategy

At the center of Washington's strategy is an economic campaign, spearheaded by Secretary Bessent, aimed at isolating Iran through intensified sanctions, a US naval blockade restricting its oil exports, and measures targeting the international financial and commercial networks sustaining the regime.

Also read US Treasury chief Scott Bessent moved to military base after Iranian threats: report

The operation, known as Operation Economic Outcast, is described by Secretary Bessent as "the greatest economic isolation operation in the history of the world." The goal is to financially suffocate the Iranian regime by choking off oil revenues and funding for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

White House and Treasury Department Perspectives

The White House and Treasury Department have maintained that Secretary Bessent remains committed to carrying out the administration's economic offensive despite Iranian threats. In contrast, the Iranian regime has directly attributed its targeting of Secretary Bessent to his leadership of the administration's economic campaign.

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared, "We are going to asphyxiate this regime," outlining the plan to asphyxiate the Iranian regime through the combination of sanctions and the naval blockade.

Strategic Shift by the White House

According to sources, the White House has opted for sustained economic pressure as an alternative to resumed military operations or pursuing an agreement that failed to meet American demands.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the economic campaign had no fixed end date, with Washington continuing to impose mounting costs on Tehran while restricting its ability to finance terrorist organizations and rebuild its military capabilities.

Global Consequences of Iran's Economic Isolation

The economic strategy is predicted to cause significant economic contraction in Iran, with Secretary Bessent predicting that the economy could contract by more than 25 percent over the year ending March 2027.

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Despite the mounting pressure, Secretary Bessent has maintained that the objective is to force Tehran to accept American demands, including abandoning its nuclear program, surrendering its highly enriched uranium, ending support for regional proxies, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.