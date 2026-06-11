The United States has banned all property and dealings linked to Union Cuba-Petroleo, accusing the company of fueling repression and enriching the Cuban leadership and has warned of further actions to preSsure a democratic shift

The United States Treasury Department has issued a sweeping set of sanctions that target all property and interests in property linked to the Cuban state energy firm Union Cuba-Petroleo. under the new order, any transaction involving the firm must be reported to the Office of Foreign Assets Control and is effectively prohibited for U.S. persons and entities. the measure is part of a broader strategy titled Imposing Sanctions on Those Responsible for Repression in Cuba and for Threats to U.S. National Security and Foreign Policy and is intended to increase economic pressure on the Cuban government and on foreign firms that continue to do business with the island nation. the administration argues that the Cuban leadership has weaponised the energy sector to tighten its grip on the population, creating chronic fuel shortages and frequent blackouts for ordinary citizens while the nation's elite enjoy a markedly higher standard of living. according to statements from senior officials, the state-owned energy firm functions as a tool of repression and regime kleptocracy, allocating fuel in a manner that punishes dissent and enriches the finances of the communist leadership.

In a press release the administration highlighted the stark contrast between the daily hardships faced by average Cubans who wait for weeks to fill a tank and endure power cuts and the opulent lifestyle of the ruling family who travel on private jets and the regime's practice of staging fake protests for propaganda purposes. The sanctions too target foreign subsidiaries and partners that have provided equipment, financing or technical assistance to Union Cuba-Petroleo, signaling that the United States will pursue a comprehensive approach to cut off the flow of resources that sustain the Cuban power structure.

The shift follows a pattern established by the Trump administration to use economic levers as a means of encouraging political change in Havana. Officials contend that by choking the financial lifelines of the communist party they hope to create conditions that could eventually lead to a transition toward democratic governance.

The announcement was made by Senator Marco Rubio, who emphasized that energy has long been weaponised by the Cuban regime and thAt the sanctions are a necessary step to hold the government accountable for its human rights abuses and corruption. Rubio warned that the Cuban leadership continues to prioritise the comfort of luxury tourists and the personal wealth of the Castro family over the basic needs of the population,and that the United States won't tolerate such a duplicitous system.

The sanctions are expected to have a ripple effect on the broader Cuban economy, potentially disrupting supply chains, limiting access to spare parts for power plants and restricting the ability of the state to fund security forces. Critics argue that the measures could further harm ordinary citizens by exacerbating shortages, but supporters claim that the pressure will force the regime to make concessions on political freedoms and improve transparency.

The Treasury Department has set a compliance deadline for reporting any existing or prospective dealings with the targeted firm, and has warned of severe penalties for violations. The administration will continue to monitor the situation and may consider additional actions if the Cuban government does not modify its repressive policies. The broader goal,according to U.S. policymakers, is to weaken the authoritarian grip, promote respect for human rights and eventually open the door for a democratic transition in Cuba





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