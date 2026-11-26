The TSA expected to screen about 17.6 million passengers between Tuesday and Monday.

Travelers pass through a TSA security checkpoint at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, in New York. Thanksgiving travelers flocked to airports, roads and railways Wednesday for one of the busiest travel days in the U.S., despite facing rainstorms on the East Coast,Even some of those who got up very early to try to beat the rush at airports found themselves dealing with long security-check lines.

Terri Zimmerman said she waited in line at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for nearly an hour early Wednesday morning before boarding a flight to Tallahassee to see relatives for the holiday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was just surprised when we walked in to see that kind of line,” said Zimmerman, 71, a retiree from Deerfield Beach, Florida. “It was 5 a.m. in the morning. I thought we’d be like the first flight out and there wouldn’t be anybody there, but the place was packed. ” At times Wednesday, security line waits topped an hour at some airports, including Miami International and John F. Kennedy International in New York.