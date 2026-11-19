Discover four US locations mimicking the Cotswolds aesthetic, from Vermont's stone villages to Princeton's brick streets, offering British charm without transatlantic travel.

Following the relocation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to England in August after six years in Montecito, the Cotswolds have become a preferred sanctuary for American celebrities. The region now hosts high-profile residents including Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Sydney Sweeney. However, individuals seeking the area's distinctive rural aesthetic without the burden of frequent transatlantic flights can find striking alternatives within the United States.

Chester Vermont Stone Architecture

Chester, Vermont, presents the closest architectural resemblance to the English countryside, featuring historic structures built from local stone that echo the Cotswolds style. The Stone Village in North Chester contains a house constructed in 1838, while other buildings utilize snecked ashlar masonry derived from Scottish and Irish techniques.

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The town center offers a dense concentration of pre-Civil War homes, a historic schoolhouse, and a church made of local stone, creating a village atmosphere that rivals English equivalents. Visitors can experience traditional British hospitality at MacLaomainn's Scottish Pub while exploring the surrounding landscape of ancient hillsides and dense forests.

Described as Vermont's antique capital, Chester's Main Street is lined with shops selling vintage treasures. The Chester Inn, established in 1780, provides a historic lodging option that immerses guests in the region's long-standing heritage and architectural continuity.

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Princeton New Jersey Brick Streets

Princeton, New Jersey, offers a distinct English rural vibe through its extensive use of red brick architecture and glowing traditional streetlamps that illuminate Nassau Street. The Blair Arch at Princeton University dates back to the 18th century and replicates the historic stone aesthetics found in English villages.

Palmer Square West, constructed in the 1930s, maintains a classic English rural town feel with rustic-looking shops and homey brickwork that defines the area's character. This layout creates a walkable environment that feels disconnected from modern American urban planning.

Princeton University, founded in the mid-1700s as America's fourth oldest educational institution, contributes to the area's historic ambiance. East Pyne Hall features Gothic Revival architecture reminiscent of Hogwarts, reinforcing the English academic aesthetic that draws visitors seeking a connection to British history and design.

Litchfield Connecticut Rolling Hills

Litchfield, Connecticut, combines rolling patchwork fields and 18th-century architecture to create a serene landscape that mirrors the English countryside. Established in 1719, this historic New England town offers a walkable center surrounded by Litchfield County countryside, which is ideal for cycling and walking tours.

The area features working farms, perfectly manicured topiary, and wooden-clad homes that adhere to a rustic English playbook. The town green is anchored by the former 1890 courthouse, now operating as The Abner bar, providing a modern social hub within a historic setting.

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Litchfield is also home to America's first law school, located near the town center. The Belden House and Mews, a 19th-century mansion converted into a hotel, offers accommodations that reflect the grandeur of the region's Revolutionary War history and architectural legacy.

Forest Hills Queens Urban Village

Forest Hills in Queens, New York City, provides a unique urban bucolic atmosphere through its tree-lined streets and Tudor-style buildings. The Forest Hills Gardens area, landscaped in 1910, was explicitly designed to mimic the ambience of an English garden village.

This neighborhood offers Cotswolds vibes within the Big Apple, providing a green sanctuary that contrasts with the surrounding urban density. Local real estate professionals frequently describe the area as a distinct enclave where the quaint architecture creates a sense of place entirely removed from typical New York City environments.

Manhattan is accessible from Forest Hills via public transport in just half an hour, making it an attractive option for those seeking English-style living with modern city convenience. The area's green spaces and garden design offer a direct parallel to the rural retreats favored by celebrities in the English countryside.