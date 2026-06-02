US Tourism Faces Challenges Ahead of World Cup 2026

The US is experiencing a downturn in tourism, with visitor numbers and international visitor spending declining in 2025. Ambassador Nick Adams has been appointed to address the issue and has set a goal of attracting 100 million international visitors per year on average by 2030. He attributes the decline to 'misperceptions' and 'dishonest media' rather than the policies of President Donald Trump. The US is preparing to host the World Cup in 2026, with host cities experiencing a surge in hotel prices.

This year is a big one for the United States as it celebrates its 250th birthday, Route 66 marks its 100th anniversary, and the World Cup kicks off later this month.

However, the country's tourism figures are experiencing a downturn with visitor numbers declining by 5.5 per cent in 2025 compared to the previous year, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). International visitor spending also took a hit, falling by 4.6 per cent to $176 billion.

Furthermore, hotels for the World Cup are not as full as anticipated, with 80 per cent of respondents to the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) reporting that bookings are below expectations. To address this issue, the US government has appointed Ambassador Nick Adams as the Special Presidential Envoy for American Tourism, Exceptionalism, and Values. Adams is optimistic about the country's tourism prospects and has set a goal of attracting 100 million international visitors per year on average by 2030.

He attributes the recent decline in tourism to 'misperceptions' and 'dishonest media' rather than the policies of President Donald Trump. Adams also denies that the proposed social media checks for tourists have been implemented, despite reports suggesting otherwise. He claims that 99.9 per cent of people who travel to the US as tourists do not encounter any issues with ESTA or social media checks.

The Ambassador's comments come as the US prepares to host the World Cup in 2026, with host cities experiencing a surge in hotel prices, with some rooms costing as much as $1,035 per night. Despite the challenges facing the US tourism industry, Adams remains confident that the country will welcome visitors from around the world and provide them with a safe and memorable experience





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