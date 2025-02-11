US to Safeguard AI and Chips from Weaponization, Vance Declares

Vice President JD Vance pledges to protect American AI and semiconductor technologies from misuse and weaponization by adversaries, particularly authoritarian regimes leveraging AI for military and surveillance purposes. He also criticizes Europe's restrictive approach to AI regulation, urging a more collaborative and open stance.

Vice President JD Vance made a strong statement on Tuesday, asserting that the United States will prioritize the protection of American artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor technologies from misuse and weaponization. Speaking at the AI Action Summit in Paris, Vance emphasized the administration's commitment to safeguarding these critical technologies from theft and exploitation.

He stated, 'We will safeguard American AI and chip technologies from theft and misuse, work with our allies and partners to strengthen and extend these protections and close pathways to adversaries attaining AI capabilities that threaten all of our people.' Vance expressed concern about authoritarian regimes leveraging AI for military intelligence, surveillance, data acquisition, and propaganda dissemination, undermining the national security of other nations. He declared, 'Some authoritarian regimes have stolen and used AI to strengthen their military intelligence and surveillance capabilities, capture foreign data and create propaganda to undermine other nations' national security. I want to be clear, this administration will block such efforts, full stop.'Vance's remarks directly addressed the growing threat of AI weaponization, particularly from entities like China, which has been aggressively developing and deploying its own AI capabilities. While he didn't explicitly mention China's DeepSeek, a low-cost AI model that rivals OpenAI's technology, Vance's condemnation of 'cheap tech heavily subsidized and exported by authoritarian regimes' was clearly aimed at such initiatives. He cautioned against engaging with firms operating under such regimes, stating, 'It never pays off to work with firms operating under such authoritarian regimes. Collaborating with such parties means chaining your nation to an authoritarian master that seeks to infiltrate, dig in and seize your information infrastructure.'Furthermore, Vance criticized Europe's approach to AI regulation, arguing that an overly cautious and restrictive stance hindered innovation and growth. He urged European allies to embrace a more open and collaborative approach, stating, 'America wants to partner with all of you, and we want to embark on the AI revolution before us with the spirit of openness and collaboration.' Vance emphasized the need for international regulatory frameworks that foster AI development rather than stifle it, and called on Europe to view the technology with optimism rather than fear. 'Just because we’re the leader doesn’t mean we want to or need to go it alone, of course,' Vance said. He highlighted the immense potential of AI, referencing the $206.5 billion invested in AI in Europe, and stressed the importance of international cooperation in navigating this transformative technological landscape.





NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Politics AI Artificial Intelligence Weaponization China Europe Regulation JD Vance United States Semiconductors Deepseek

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. to Safeguard AI and Chips from Weaponization, VP Vance WarnsVice President JD Vance declared at the AI Action Summit that the U.S. will prioritize protecting American AI and chip technologies from misuse and weaponization by adversarial nations. He emphasized the administration's commitment to thwarting attempts by authoritarian regimes to exploit AI for military and surveillance purposes.

Read more »

US Will Safeguard AI and Chips from Weaponization, Says VP VanceVice President JD Vance declared the US's commitment to protecting American artificial intelligence and chip technologies from theft and misuse. He emphasized the administration's stance against authoritarian regimes leveraging AI for military intelligence, surveillance, and propaganda purposes. Vance also criticized cheap, heavily subsidized technologies exported by authoritarian regimes, urging caution against collaboration with such entities. He addressed concerns about Europe's regulatory approach to AI, advocating for a more open and collaborative stance to foster innovation.

Read more »

US to Safeguard AI and Chips, Block WeaponizationVice President JD Vance stated that the US will protect American artificial intelligence and chip technologies from theft and misuse, collaborating with allies to strengthen safeguards and prevent adversaries from acquiring threatening AI capabilities. He criticized subsidized technologies from authoritarian regimes, suggesting they pose a risk to national security and urging against partnering with such entities. Vance also urged Europe to adopt a more optimistic stance towards AI, advocating for international regulatory frameworks that foster innovation rather than stifle it.

Read more »

Usha Chilukuri Vance: The Lawyer Wife of JD VanceUsha Chilukuri Vance, a Yale law graduate and trial lawyer, rose to prominence after her husband, JD Vance, was chosen as Trump's running mate. This article delves into her background, career, and life outside the law.

Read more »

Usha Chilukuri Vance: The Woman Behind JD VanceThis article profiles Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of Republican Senate candidate JD Vance. It highlights her impressive education and legal career, her relationship with JD Vance, and her involvement in the Cincinnati community.

Read more »

JD Vance Inaugurated as Vice President Alongside Historic Second Lady Usha VanceSenator JD Vance is sworn in as the 50th Vice President of the United States, marking a historic moment with his wife Usha Vance becoming the first Indian American and Hindu second lady. The inauguration ceremony was attended by dignitaries from across the globe and witnessed the peaceful transfer of power from former President Joe Biden to President Donald Trump.

Read more »