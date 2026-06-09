US to pursue Iran nuclear deal regardless of Israel's position: Vance

'Israel may like that, they may not like that, but fundamentally, we think this is in the best interest of the United States of America,' the vice president says.

'Israel may like that, they may not like that, but fundamentally, we think this is in the best interest of the United States of America,' the vice president says.

Vance said the president believes that a long-term settlement to Iran's nuclear deal can be reached. / Reuters Archive The US will continue to seek an agreement with Iran over its nuclear programme regardless of whatever position Israel takes, Vice President JD Vance said on Monday.

"Thanks to what's happened over the last few months, but really over the last year and a half, we've created the space necessary where the president believes, and I think that he's right, that we can get the long-term settlement to Iran's nuclear deal," Vance said during an interview with"Now, Israel may like that, they may not like that, but fundamentally, we think this is in the best interest of the United States of America. So we're going to keep on pursuing it, because that's what the president of the United States was elected to do.

That's what we have to do in order to properly serve the American people," he added. The comments are the latest sign of a potential strain in ties between the US and Israel after President Donald Trump called on IsraelUS Army Apache helicopter goes down near Strait of Hormuz; pilots are 'fine', says TrumpUS Army Apache helicopter goes down near Strait of Hormuz; pilots are 'fine', says TrumpUpon arrival in Mexico, Iran's World Cup team pay tribute to victims of US strike on school Israeli media, citing unnamed officials, reported that Israel had agreed to halt air strikes on Iran but would continue military operations in southern Lebanon.

The region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets. A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments, even as Trump extended the truce indefinitely.

War hawk Netanyahu defies Trump, defends Israeli attacks on IranWar hawk Netanyahu defies Trump, defends Israeli attacks on IranHouthis threaten total Red Sea shipping ban on Israel as regional tensions surgeDutch report documenting Israeli shootings of Gaza children wins European Press PrizeArmenia PM heads for win as ruling party leads parliamentary voteAt least nine injured in shooting near England's World Cup base in the US: reportPalestinian factions, mediators resume Cairo talks on next phase of Gaza ceasefire





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