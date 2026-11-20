Leonardo will develop the next-generation infrared focal plane array for THAAD, which remains a critical element of U.S. missile defense architecture.

By developing an advanced generation of infrared sensing technology, Leonardo DRS aims to support the evolving requirements of the THAAD. The next-generation infrared focal plane array is intended to enhance the sensing capabilities of the THAAD interceptor's seeker.

Infrared sensing technology enables defence systems to detect and track objects through their thermal signatures. A Virginia-based company has received contract to develop advanced next-generation sensor for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor missile. Leonardo DRS has received this contract from BAE Systems.

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Leonardo will develop the next-generation infrared focal plane array for THAAD, which remains a critical element of U.S. missile defense architecture, and the next-generation seeker technology is intended to enhance the interceptor’s ability to address evolving and increasingly complex threats.

“Leonardo DRS is continuing to expand its role in the munitions seeker market through recent wins that leverage both cooled and uncooled solutions at the detector, sensor and subsystem levels,” said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of DRS Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems. “THAAD is an important strategic program for our company, and we are proud to support this vital missile defense mission.

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Our ability to combine high-end performance with scalable, cost-effective production makes Leonardo DRS a strong partner for a wide range of mission requirements. ” DRS is a leading provider of advanced cooled and uncooled infrared systems for the U.S. government and allied nations worldwide. The company delivers deployed mission capabilities across ground, sea, air and space domains.

Advanced sensing technologies remain a key strategic focus for DRS as it integrates its multi-domain sensing expertise with secure communications and laser technologies to support critical national security missions, including missile defense, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, autonomous maritime protection and ground combat operations, according to a press release. The new contract will support the development of advanced infrared sensing technology, while the company expands its Dallas manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand for THAAD interceptor seekers.

The next-generation infrared focal plane array is intended to enhance the sensing capabilities of the THAAD interceptor’s seeker. Infrared sensing technology enables defence systems to detect and track objects through their thermal signatures, providing an important capability in challenging operational environments. By developing an advanced generation of infrared sensing technology, Leonardo DRS aims to support the evolving requirements of the THAAD programme as missile defense systems face increasingly complex threats.

Leonardo DRS brings expertise in cooled and uncooled infrared technologies, including detectors, sensors and integrated subsystems. Its expanding presence in the munitions seeker market reflects a broader strategy to deliver high-performance sensing solutions for a range of defence applications. As the demand for advanced missile defence solutions continues to evolve, the programme highlights the growing role of high-performance infrared sensors and scalable manufacturing in supporting future national security requirements.

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As military requirements evolve, defense programmes are placing greater importance on technologies that combine high performance with reliable, scalable production. For Leonardo DRS, the THAAD-related development programme represents an opportunity to strengthen its position in the advanced infrared sensing and munitions seeker markets while supporting a major US missile defence programme. THAAD provides a transportable, rapidly deployable ground-based regional missile defense capability to intercept and destroy short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in the terminal or final phase of flight.

THAAD is designed to intercept threats both inside and outside the Earth’s atmosphere providing a critical capability for defense against ballistic missile attacks. The system is mobile, rapidly deployable and able to defend military, allied forces, citizen population centers, critical infrastructure and other critical assets anywhere in the world within hours.

US: 300kW laser takes down mock cruise missile without tracking aids for the first timePrabhat, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, is a tech and defense journalist. While he enjoys writing on modern weapons and emerging tech, he has also reported on global politics and business. He has been previously associated with well-known media houses, including the International Business Times and ANI.