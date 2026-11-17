The US Commerce Department imposes new licensing requirements for data centers to prevent Chinese firms from accessing restricted advanced AI chips. This move pressures Nvidia as it reports earnings amid a CEO transition and scandal.

The United States government has implemented stringent new export controls designed to close a significant loophole in advanced AI chip regulations. The new rules specifically target third-country data centers that have been accused of facilitating access to restricted computing power for Chinese firms. These measures were announced on Monday and require global data centers to obtain US licenses before providing large volumes of computing power using advanced chips to entities based in China, Macau, or other nations subject to US arms embargoes. This development places immediate pressure on Nvidia as the company prepares to report its latest financial results.

New Licensing Requirements and Targeted Nations

Under the freshly announced regulations, companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil will face heightened scrutiny regarding shipments of advanced chips. The US Commerce Department has classified these nations as being at higher risk for the diversion of sensitive technology to restricted parties. The policy aims to prevent arrangements where Chinese firms previously rented computing power from data centers in Southeast Asia using US-made hardware that could not be exported directly to China. By mandating licenses for these transactions, the US seeks to ensure that restrictions on sensitive technology cannot be bypassed through remote computing arrangements.

Also read Congress Pushes for Stricter AI Chip Export Rules Amid Nvidia Spy Scandal

Megaspeed Investigation and Internal Leadership Changes

The regulatory crackdown has drawn renewed attention to allegations involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a former executive at the Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed. Megaspeed is currently under a US criminal investigation for allegedly helping Chinese companies obtain advanced Nvidia chips in violation of export controls. Simultaneously, Nvidia is navigating a significant leadership transition. Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO last week following media reports concerning at least two alleged extramarital affairs. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is now serving as the interim CEO and will present the earnings results to investors.

Market Reaction and Financial Guidance Concerns

Nvidia shares fell 4 percent on Monday, extending a decline that has wiped out more than a quarter of the company's value over the past month. Investors are closely monitoring how the new interim leadership will handle the ongoing geopolitical and regulatory challenges. Analysts indicate that market participants will focus heavily on future sales guidance and chip demand in Asia, particularly in Singapore. There is concern among analysts that if the company attempts to maintain a business-as-usual tone during the earnings call, the strategy may not be well received by shareholders who are already uneasy about the leadership instability.

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International Responses and Political Divisions

Global partners are reacting to the tightened rules with a mix of consultation and review. Singapore stated on Tuesday that it is consulting with affected companies and US authorities to clarify the scope of the new regulations while exploring ways to ensure trusted access to AI chips for its businesses. Indonesia announced it is reviewing the measures and seeking industry input on their potential impact on investment and data center operations. Furthermore, the situation has exposed divisions within the US administration, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calling for an investigation into Huang's dealings with Megaspeed and accusing the Commerce Department of failing to act on prior reports of technology diversion.

Future Outlook and Succession Uncertainty

The path forward for Nvidia remains clouded by both legal and political complexities. While technology investor Elon Musk and other AI investors are backing an appeal for Jensen Huang's reinstatement, and President Donald Trump has suggested he would not mind seeing him return, Wall Street analysts remain doubtful. Most experts doubt Huang can resume leadership while questions surrounding the allegations remain unresolved. This uncertainty leaves Nvidia facing a precarious long-term succession plan as it attempts to maintain its dominant position in the AI hardware market amid increasing global regulatory scrutiny.