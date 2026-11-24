Travelers face potential chaos during the Thanksgiving holiday as airline IT failures and severe weather systems threaten to disrupt the busiest travel week of the year.

The United States is entering what industry analysts describe as one of the most volatile Thanksgiving travel weeks in recent history. This forecast follows a cascade of technological failures that have severely disrupted airline operations over the past several weeks. Travelers are confronting a perfect storm of delayed flights, soaring ticket prices, and severe weather threats on both the East and West coasts.

The Federal Aviation Administration recently experienced a significant network outage that triggered the longest nationwide flight suspension in twenty-five years. This initial disruption set a precarious tone for the holiday season. Subsequently, both United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suffered independent technical failures last week. These incidents resulted in hundreds of additional delays and cancellations, creating a fragmented and unpredictable travel environment.

Also read Airline glitches and storms could make for a messy Thanksgiving travel week

Delta Air Lines reported that operations stabilized on Monday, following an incident where an automated aircraft weight calculation system failed. This error caused more than one thousand Delta flights to be delayed. The airline stated that its teams are focused on maintaining safe operations and assisting affected customers. United Airlines also faced similar setbacks, though specific operational details for their recent outages were less publicly detailed.

Herbert Tobias, a thirty-two-year-old traveler at the Newark Liberty International Airport, expressed widespread anxiety among passengers. He described the upcoming holiday period as chaotic and advised fellow travelers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departures. Many passengers feel they have little choice but to remain patient despite the disruptions. Chianti Blackmon, a university administrator at the Atlanta airport, emphasized that travelers must trust airlines with their safety.

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Randi Berman, a former airline representative with thirty-five years of experience, echoed this sentiment. She noted that safety is the priority and that delays are an accepted risk during this peak season. Her daughter, Lexa Berman, was traveling with her from New Jersey to Las Vegas, hoping for a smoother journey despite the known industry challenges. Both women acknowledged the frustration but prioritized getting home safely amidst the uncertainty.

The financial burden on families is also escalating significantly during this peak travel period. Data from the travel booking company Hopper indicates that domestic round-trip fares for Thanksgiving have increased by more than one-third compared to the same period last year. This surge in pricing was noted in late October estimates. The combination of higher costs and operational instability has left many consumers feeling nervous about their ability to travel as planned.

Joe Wegman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center, provided a detailed outlook for the holiday week. He warned of a rainy week along both the East and West coasts, while the central United States is expected to experience drier conditions. A major storm system is currently developing along the East Coast. Intense rainfall and strong winds are predicted to begin on Wednesday night along the Carolina coast.

This system is expected to impact the New York City area on Thanksgiving Day. It will then move north toward Maine by Friday. The timing of this storm has generated significant concern for the 100th-anniversary Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. City regulations strictly prohibit Macy's from inflating full-size parade balloons if sustained winds exceed thirty-seven kilometers per hour. Gusts cannot exceed fifty-six kilometers per hour for the event to proceed safely.

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Meteorologists believe that while rain may be kept at bay until after the parade concludes, wind speeds remain a critical variable. Wegman noted that the storm arriving on Thanksgiving Day is perhaps better timing than hitting the travel days before or after. Meanwhile, the West Coast faces its own weather challenges. Moderate to severe coastal flooding is possible from Washington state to Southern California due to potential record-breaking storm surges.

Snow is also forecast for parts of the Rocky Mountains, northern Michigan, western New York, and northwest Pennsylvania, adding further complexity to ground travel plans. The service meteorological said it expected rain for the Pacific Northwest on Monday, noting that it would extend to northern and central California by Wednesday morning. Elevated areas could see snowfall, complicating regional transit routes.

In all of the United States, travelers should undoubtedly check with their local airports and airlines for possible delays. The weather is not expected to be a significant factor except for Thanksgiving Day itself. If impacts persist until Friday morning, they likely stem from delays occurring on the holiday. The industry is grappling with the aftermath of the FAA outage and subsequent airline-specific IT failures. These events have reduced the margin for error, forcing airlines to manage tight schedules with limited buffer time for recovery.