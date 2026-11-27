A severe weather system disrupted Thanksgiving across the US, leaving over 800,000 without power and cancelling hundreds of flights. The storm forced bridge closures and water conservation orders along the East Coast.

A severe storm system brought significant disruption to the United States on Thanksgiving afternoon, leaving more than 800,000 customers across the country without electricity. The vast majority of these power outage s were concentrated along the East Coast, where severe weather conditions caused major logistical headaches for holiday travelers.

New York City officially cancelled the annual Thanksgiving Day parade due to the hazardous weather conditions, marking a notable departure from tradition. Flight networks faced substantial challenges, with hundreds of flights cancelled and over 1,900 others delayed nationwide according to tracking platforms. The storm system affected households in Virginia the most heavily, with data from the outage-tracking website PowerOutage.us showing that more than 150,000 homes were left without power. Maryland and Pennsylvania followed with the next-highest numbers of affected households, creating a cluster of vulnerable communities. Air travel disruptions were widespread, with the flight-tracking platform FlightAware reporting that more than 400 flights were cancelled on Thursday. Over 1,900 additional flights faced delays, stranding many travelers during the peak holiday season. The storm's physical impact was driven by powerful gusts and inundated soil that led to trees tumbling over onto power lines and homes. This physical damage to the electrical infrastructure caused the cascading blackouts that impacted hundreds of thousands of residents. The impact was not limited to the coastal regions, as the storm system moved inland and affected areas far from the ocean. Authorities in the Maryland suburbs of the US capital worried about the impact of power outages on the water treatment network. They asked nearly two million customers to conserve tap water consumption as a precautionary measure. This conservation order highlights the secondary effects of the power failure on essential public services. Officials urged people to limit road travel, while several major bridges were closed due to high winds. The combination of high winds and heavy rainfall created a hazardous environment that compromised both electrical stability and transportation safety. State and local officials took decisive action to mitigate the risks posed by the severe weather event. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency on Wednesday over the weather. She urged residents to take precautions to stay safe and wrote on X that residents should keep their devices charged. Sherrill advised people to report power outages directly to their utility provider and stay away from downed power lines. Her directive underscored the critical role of communication between citizens and utility companies during a crisis. The declaration of a state of emergency in New Jersey indicated the severity of the situation. It allowed for the mobilization of additional resources to assist affected communities. Other jurisdictions along the East Coast implemented similar measures to protect citizens from the dual threats of flooding and high winds. The coordinated response from multiple levels of government aimed to reduce the impact of the storm on vulnerable populations. The focus on conserving water in Maryland demonstrated a proactive approach to maintaining essential services despite the power shortages. Public safety remained the primary concern for all officials involved in the response effort. The East Coast disruption came as Californians also suffered weather woes this week. Massive waves battered the coast, prompting evacuations in some areas and soaking San Francisco. The immediate consequences of the storm included widespread travel disruptions and significant inconvenience for millions of Americans. The cancellation of hundreds of flights stranded many travelers during the peak holiday season. The closure of major bridges severed key transportation routes, forcing drivers to find alternative paths or delay their journeys. The water conservation order in the Maryland suburbs added an additional layer of difficulty for residents who were already dealing with power outages. The economic impact of the storm extends beyond immediate inconveniences, as businesses faced potential losses due to reduced access. The disruption to the electrical grid also raised concerns about the reliability of infrastructure in the face of increasingly severe weather events. As the day progressed, the numbers of customers without electricity and affected flights continued to be monitored by authorities. The situation remains fluid, with the potential for further changes in weather conditions. The storm serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities inherent in modern infrastructure when faced with extreme weather. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow the guidance of local officials to ensure their safety during the recovery period.

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