American teacher Marc Fogel was released from Russian detention as part of a prisoner swap, returning to the US. The deal involved the release of a Russian citizen held in the US, marking a potential step towards easing tensions between the two nations.

A Russia n citizen was released as part of a prisoner exchange involving American teacher Marc Fogel . The Kremlin confirmed the news, stating that intensified contacts between Russia n and US departments led to Fogel's release, along with a Russia n citizen detained in the United States. This individual is expected to return to Russia soon, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, whose identity will be disclosed upon his arrival in Russia .

Fogel, draped in an American flag, arrived at the White House late Tuesday and was greeted by US President Donald Trump. Trump expressed his honor in playing a role in Fogel's release and indicated that another American is expected to be released soon. The deal to secure Fogel's release, who was designated as wrongfully detained by the US State Department, was negotiated by Trump, Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and the President's advisors, according to a statement from national security advisor Mike Waltz. Notably, Witkoff personally traveled to Russia to bring Fogel back, a move considered extraordinary given the lack of high-level US travel to Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that while Fogel's release is not directly linked to ending Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, he views it as a positive sign of Russia's willingness to cooperate. He emphasized that the US seeks a sustainable end to the war, not simply its cessation.At least two Americans, Stephen Hubbard and Russian-American dual national Ksenia Karelina, are currently classified as wrongfully detained in Russia. This exchange signifies a potential shift in the strained US-Russia relations, albeit within the context of ongoing geopolitical tensions





