Fourteen nations challenge Washington's proposed tariffs, citing unfair overcapacity claims and warning of trade disruptions, while India and the EU seek diplomatic resolutions.

The United States Department of Commerce has officially announced proposed tariff measures targeting 14 distinct economies, a move that has immediately triggered a coordinated wave of diplomatic opposition across Asia and Europe. These new duties are the culmination of a months-long investigation into allegations that these nations are engaging in structural overcapacity within their manufacturing sectors, particularly in textiles and apparel. Governments from New Delhi to Brussels have firmly disputed Washington's core assertions, warning that the imposition of these taxes will likely disrupt established supply chains and severely damage export revenues in the affected regions.

Specific Tariff Rates and Targeted Nations

Washington specified a tiered structure for the proposed duties, with China and Vietnam facing the highest rate at 20 percent. Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Indonesia are slated for an 18 percent tariff, while India faces a proposed 17 percent duty. The remaining targets include Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, and the European Union. These figures are preliminary and currently subject to a public comment period before they can be finalized and enacted into law.

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India Rejects Overcapacity Allegations

New Delhi has vigorously rejected the US allegations, arguing that the US Department of Commerce itself has acknowledged that India does not possess excess capacity in any sector. The Indian commerce ministry stated that the country is working constructively to conclude a bilateral trade agreement with Washington to address trade-related concerns. The proposed 17 percent tariff looms over negotiations for an interim deal reached in February, which remains in legal limbo after the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's earlier sweeping tariffs. Ajay Srivastava, head of the Global Trade Research Initiative in New Delhi, characterized the prospect of lower tariffs as a deliberate bait to pressure India into a one-sided agreement.

European Union Defends Trade Agreement

The European Union has also rejected the premise of the US tariffs, asserting that it is already exposed to the negative effects of global overcapacity. European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill stated that the bloc expects Washington to honor the trade agreement reached in 2025, which capped US tariffs on EU goods at 15 percent. Gill emphasized that any measures resulting from the latest investigation must fully respect that existing agreement, including how they combine with existing duties. The EU and US share concerns about global overcapacity, which the bloc attributes largely to state intervention in third countries.

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Asian Economies Cite Policy Misunderstandings

Several Asian nations have disputed the findings, arguing that their economic models do not support the US accusations of non-market practices. Singapore expressed profound disappointment, with its Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry clarifying that the nation's policies do not protect its domestic market or subsidize exports. Japan similarly denied engaging in non-market policy practices or maintaining structural excess manufacturing capacity. In Dhaka, economists like Mohammad Abdur Razzaque warned that higher tariffs could reduce US demand for apparel and significantly cut Bangladesh's export earnings, urging the government to seek measures that avoid damaging bilateral trade relations.

Next Steps and Market Implications

The immediate next step for all targeted economies is the public comment period, during which stakeholders can submit feedback on the proposed duties. However, the political landscape remains volatile, particularly regarding the future of the interim trade agreement with India and the enforcement of the 2025 EU cap. Market analysts are closely monitoring how these disputes might escalate into broader trade wars, given the history of judicial interventions in US trade policy. The outcomes of these negotiations will likely redefine trade relationships between the US and its major Asian and European economic partners for years to come.