US Supreme Court to Review New Albany Double Jeopardy Case

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider Lane Mitchell's double jeopardy claim regarding a New Albany attempted murder retrial, a case with significant constitutional implications.

The United States Supreme Court is scheduled to review a complex double jeopardy petition filed by Lane Mitchell, a Mississippi man facing a retrial for attempted first-degree murder in New Albany. The high court will hold a private conference on November 13, 2026, to determine whether to accept the case for full review. This decision comes less than six months before the scheduled retrial date in March.

Double Jeopardy Legal Arguments

Attorneys for Lane Mitchell argue that proceeding with a second trial violates the Fifth Amendment clause protecting defendants from being tried twice for the same crime. The legal team contends that the case is the proper vehicle for the high court to provide necessary clarification and uniformity regarding a fundamental tenet of constitutional law. They assert that the constitutional finality of an acquittal should not vary based on the vocabulary of the trial judge or the characterization supplied by a reviewing state court.

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Mississippi Appeals Court Ruling

The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued a split 5-4 ruling in July 2025 that allowed the retrial to proceed. That ruling found that the original acquittal was not based on the evidence presented at trial. Mitchell's attorneys wrote in a 93-page petition that clarification is necessary to ensure consistent application of constitutional rights. The state waived its right to respond to the petition filed with the Supreme Court.

Key Circumstances of Original Trial

The defense highlights several specific circumstances from the original trial that they argue trigger double jeopardy protections. A jury was sworn in, and both sides rested their cases before the trial judge, Kent Smith, entered a judgment of acquittal. The judge based this decision on constitutional violations determined by facts established during the trial. However, the judge did not separately state that the prosecution's evidence was legally insufficient.

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Victim Absence and Legal Conflict

A central issue in the case was the absence of the victim, Russell Rogers, a Tennessee resident who was stabbed in the neck at a New Albany restaurant. The week leading up to the trial, defense and prosecution attorneys sent subpoenas to Rogers to appear in court. However, Rogers' father, who was appointed as his conservator, obtained an order from the Tennessee probate court to block the subpoena. The conservatorship court stated that Rogers' mental health from the attack made him incapable of testifying.

Next Steps in Judicial Process

Despite the blocking order, the prosecution proceeded with the belief that Rogers would testify. Lane Mitchell testified in his defense, and both sides rested. Before the case went to the jury for deliberation, Union County Circuit Judge Kent Smith removed the case from the group, issuing an acquittal and dismissing the charge. The judge cited violations of Mitchell's constitutional rights, including the Fifth Amendment and the Sixth Amendment right to confront an accuser.

Prosecution Appeal and Precedent Concerns

After Judge Smith dismissed the charge, prosecutors appealed the decision. Before the trial even began, the Mississippi attorney general's office had appointed prosecutors because the local district attorney recused himself. Those prosecutors argued that accepting Mitchell's acquittal would set a dangerous precedent of dismissing every criminal cause when a recalcitrant victim refuses to appear at trial. This conflict highlights the tension between defendant rights and the ability of the state to secure convictions in cases with uncooperative victims.