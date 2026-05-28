US' supersonic B-1B Lancer bombers could get hypersonic missiles

Boeing announceit has completed the preliminary design review (PDR) for integrating the LAM pylon onto the B-1B Lancer.

The US Air Force and Boeing are working on a project to enable the supersonic Rockwell B-1 B Lancer bomber to carry hypersonic missiles and other long-range strike systems.

Boeing recently announced that it has completed the preliminary design review for integrating the Load Adaptable Modular pylon onto the B-1B Lancer. The project will be a milestone as it aims to increase the mission flexibility for the bomber with external payload options, including the potential to integrate advanced munitions. It will go a long way in helping ensure the B-1 remains a relevant, capable platform as the U.S. Air Force modernizes its bomber fleet.

“This team’s innovation helps make this possible,” said Lynsay Brannock, Boeing B-1 program manager. “Without things like the LAM pylon, we would not be where we are today and finding new ways for this aircraft to support a variety of missions. ”The US Air Force intends to upgrade its bomber fleet over the next five years to ensure it remains modern and ready.

The investments now planned for the B-1 and B-2 over the next five years make clear that practical upgrades are central to maintaining speed, range, and striking power for the U.S. Air Force, according to a press release from Boeing. According to the PDR, the LAM pylon will mount to the B‑1B Lancer using six existing hard points that were originally intended for external carriage of the air-launched cruise missile.

It should be noted that it was originally designed as a nuclear bomber during the Cold War, the aircraft was later converted into a purely conventional strike platform. The hard points on the bomber have largely gone unused since the removal of the aircraft’s nuclear role under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

Therefore, the new design aims to repurpose the pylons for new payloads – such as hypersonic missiles and future standoff weapons.

“This is only just the beginning of the incredible things we can do to support this aircraft,” Brannock said. “Our team is committed to finding new capabilities for this aircraft that gives commanders more options and keeps the B-1’s place a pillar of the USAF’s bomber fleet. ”from Air Force Materiel Command, along with key industry suppliers helping drive the program toward critical design review, aircraft modification, and the ground and flight testing needed to field the capability rapidly.

The B-1B Lancer, nicknamed the Bone, has been serving in the United States Air Force fleet since 1985. It is a long-range, multi-mission supersonic conventional bomber that is being sustained to operate at demanding tempos through 2040 and beyond. It is the fastest bomber in the US fleet and can reach top speeds of over 900 miles per hour . Its aerial refueling capability allows it to have unlimited range for global operations.

It has a length of 146 feet , a wingspan of 137 feet , and a height of 34 feet . The aircraft weighs approximately 190,000 pounds and has a maximum takeoff weight of 477,000 pounds. Abhishek brings a wealth of experience in covering diverse stories across different beats. Having contributed to renowned wire agencies and Indian media outlets like ANI and NDTV, he is keenly interested in Tech, Business and Defense coverage. Military





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