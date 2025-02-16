US-Style Iron Dome Isn't Needed: Rocket Scientist

President Trump's pursuit of a U.S.-style Iron Dome missile defense system faces skepticism from rocket scientist Ari Sacher, who argues that a system mirroring Israel's is not suitable for the United States' needs due to its distant adversaries.

President Donald Trump is pursuing the development of a U.S.-style Iron Dome missile defense system to bolster the nation's security. However, rocket scientist Ari Sacher contends that a system mirroring Israel's Iron Dome is 'not needed' for the United States.

Sacher, appearing on FOX Business' 'Mornings with Maria,' explained that while the Iron Dome is effective in protecting Israel from threats emanating from Gaza and Lebanon, the United States faces distant adversaries requiring a more comprehensive defense strategy. President Trump's administration initiated this endeavor in his first few weeks with an executive order aimed at establishing a next-generation missile defense shield. The order underscores the need to safeguard the homeland against ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, advanced cruise missiles, and other cutting-edge aerial threats, aligning with the administration's 'peace through strength' doctrine. Sacher proposes that the U.S. should adopt a 'space-based intercept' system, involving numerous interceptors deployed in outer space to neutralize incoming threats.He believes this approach is more suitable for countering threats from North Korea, China, and Russia, as opposed to the regional conflicts addressed by the Israeli Iron Dome. While acknowledging the technological challenges associated with space-based interception, Sacher remains optimistic about the success, citing the United States' vast pool of engineers and expertise. He emphasizes that the system's effectiveness hinges on accurately identifying and tracking incoming threats, distinguishing friendlies from adversaries, and maintaining precise control in the complex space environment. Sacher concludes that mastering this intricate control aspect could revolutionize various terrestrial applications beyond missile defense, such as managing fires, controlling electric grids, and regulating other critical systems





