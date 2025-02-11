US Student Learning Loss Persists Despite Pandemic Recovery Efforts

The latest Education Recovery Scorecard reveals that US students are still lagging behind in math and reading, highlighting the ongoing impact of pandemic-related learning disruptions. Despite efforts to mitigate the academic fallout, the report underscores persistent achievement gaps, particularly along socioeconomic lines. The Scorecard calls for increased investment in academic recovery, improved school attendance, and stronger communication between educators and families.

U.S. students remained nearly half a grade level behind in both math and reading during the spring of 2024, compared to their achievement levels before the pandemic, according to the latest Education Recovery Scorecard. This comprehensive data analysis, released in late January, revealed that students are still grappling with learning loss incurred during the pandemic.

While previous reports offered a fragmented view of educational progress, the Education Recovery Scorecard provides a detailed and granular perspective, enabling researchers to delve into student learning at the district level across approximately 8,700 school districts.A collaborative effort between Harvard University's Center for Education Policy Research and Stanford University's Educational Opportunity Project, the Scorecard paints a concerning picture of educational recovery. It highlights that students' academic progress has stagnated, with some even falling further behind in reading from 2022 to 2024. This persistent learning gap suggests that the anticipated improvements might be delayed, possibly due to challenges in implementing effective literacy instruction or the passage of legislation alone not being sufficient to drive meaningful change.The Scorecard also reveals a stark disparity in recovery rates based on socioeconomic factors. Nationally, the highest-income school districts were nearly four times more likely to make academic progress in math and reading compared to the lowest-income districts. Furthermore, the achievement gap between students in predominantly non-minority and minority districts has widened by 15%. Sean Reardon, director of the Educational Opportunity Project and co-author of the study, characterizes these findings as evidence of a deeply entrenched inequality.The report suggests that the initial focus on reopening schools after the pandemic, as exemplified by the American Rescue Plan, may have inadvertently hampered academic recovery efforts. While the plan addressed critical needs like mental health support and infrastructure upgrades, it allocated only 20% of funding towards academic recovery. The Scorecard argues that a greater emphasis on academic interventions, such as tutoring and summer school, would yield more significant learning gains. It also underscores the detrimental impact of chronic absenteeism, which persists at higher levels than in 2019, hindering both individual student progress and overall classroom effectiveness.To address these challenges, the Scorecard offers several recommendations: increased federal funding for academic recovery, prioritizing school attendance through community-wide messaging, open communication between teachers and families regarding student performance, and further research into the effectiveness of various educational reforms. The report emphasizes the urgency of addressing these issues to ensure all students have the opportunity to thrive academically





KPBSnews / 🏆 240. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Education Recovery Learning Loss Pandemic Impact Achievement Gap School Funding Chronic Absenteeism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Education Recovery Scorecard Shows Mixed ResultsThe Education Recovery Scorecard, analyzing federal and state test results from grades 3-8, reveals a mixed picture of student performance since the pandemic. While California students have shown gains exceeding the national average, reading scores continue to decline, and the achievement gap between affluent and low-income districts widens. However, some districts demonstrate promising signs of recovery.

Read more »

Mayor Bass, Chief Recovery Officer Steve Soboroff discuss recovery efforts near Palisades Fire zoneMayor Karen Bass and newly named Chief Recovery Officer Steve Soboroff are expected to meet on Monday near the Palisades Fire zone to discuss recovery efforts.

Read more »

LVMH Shares Drop Despite Better-Than-Expected Results, Raising Doubts About Luxury Sector RecoveryDespite reporting slightly better-than-expected full-year results, LVMH shares fell on Wednesday as investors remained cautious about a broader recovery in the luxury sector. The company's revenue growth was attributed to strong performance in selective retailing and perfume & cosmetics, but declining sales in key segments like fashion & leather goods and wines & spirits cast a shadow on the outlook.

Read more »

LVMH Shares Fall Despite Better-Than-Expected Results as Luxury Sector Recovery Remains UncertainLVMH, the world's largest luxury goods company, saw its shares decline on Wednesday despite reporting slightly better-than-expected full-year results. Investors remain cautious about the strength of a broader recovery in the luxury sector, as declining sales in key segments raise concerns.

Read more »

US Existing Home Sales Decline to Near 30-Year Low Despite Signs of RecoveryU.S. existing home sales hit a nearly 30-year low in 2024, reaching 4.06 million on an annual basis, according to data released by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). This decline coincided with a record-high median home price of $407,500. While sales showed signs of recovery in the final months of 2024, economists caution that sustained growth may be challenging due to high mortgage rates and a cautious housing market.

Read more »

Pound Sterling Fails to Sustain Recovery Despite BoE Rate CutGBP/USD remains rangebound after a rollercoaster week driven by US-China trade tensions and a dovish BoE decision. Traders await UK GDP and US CPI for direction.

Read more »