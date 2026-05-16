US Strikes Kill Second-Highest Leader of Daesh, China Calls for US-Iran Dialogue

The text discusses the military operation by the US and Nigeria to kill a top leader of the Daesh terrorist group, and China's call for dialogue between the US and Iran.

Nigeria has long struggled with attacks by armed groups , including the Boko Haram extremist group and the Daesh -affiliated ISWAP, in various parts of the country.

President Donald Trump announced late Friday that US and Nigerian strikes allegedly killed the second-highest leader of the Daesh globally, in a joint military operation. China calls for US-Iran dialogue after Xi-Trump summit. US hails first day of Lebanon-Israel talks as 'positive' despite fresh Israeli truce violation. US to drop corruption charges against Indian magnate and Modi acolyte Gautam Adani — NY





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US Strikes Daesh Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki Africa Daesh Operations Boko Haram Armed Groups China Calls For US-Iran Dialogue

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