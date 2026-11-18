US fighter jets hit an IRGC missile site on Qeshm Island in retaliation for Iranian drone attacks on Bahrain facilities, escalating tensions amid a massive US military buildup in the region.

United States fighter jets launched precision strikes against an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile-launch site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. This military action serves as a direct response to a series of Iranian drone attacks that targeted American military facilities in Bahrain earlier in the week. The engagement marks a significant escalation in hostilities between Washington and Tehran, occurring amidst a heavy concentration of US naval forces and an ongoing economic blockade of Iran.

Strike Details and US Military Response

A US military official confirmed to reporters that American aircraft utilized precision munitions to target the IRGC facility on Qeshm Island. The official stated that the operation was conducted in self-defense following aggression directed at US personnel and assets by the IRGC. The statement emphasized that US Central Command remains highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region. This strike occurred hours after the IRGC announced it had launched drones against a US-operated radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, which hosts the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

Also read US Strikes Iran's Qeshm Island After Iran's Third Drone Attack on Bahrain Radar in Five Days

Bahrain Attacks and Defense Interceptions

The IRGC claimed that its drone attack on Bahrain was a retaliation for repeated American drone incursions into Iranian airspace. Bahrain's air defense systems intercepted the incoming drones before they reached their intended targets. US Central Command confirmed that no American personnel were injured and no US equipment was damaged during the incident. The command stated that multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC were successfully intercepted without causing harm to US assets or personnel.

Regional Impact and Extended Hostilities

Tuesday's military exchange expanded beyond Bahrain, affecting neighboring countries in the Gulf region. The Kuwaiti military announced that its air-defense systems were responding to hostile drone attacks directed toward Kuwait. The Kuwaiti Army's General Staff reported that explosions heard across the country were the result of these interception operations. Officials urged residents to follow official security and safety instructions as the conflict spread geographically. The incident on Qeshm Island marked the third Iranian drone operation targeting American military facilities in Bahrain in five days, following similar events on Friday and Sunday.

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Strategic Importance and Naval Buildup

Qeshm Island is strategically significant due to its location near the entrance to the Persian Gulf. It houses Iranian military installations, including an underground missile facility and naval infrastructure, making it a critical position along one of the world's most important maritime shipping routes. The latest confrontation occurs as President Donald Trump maintains a sweeping naval blockade that has severely restricted Iran's oil exports. This economic pressure aims to tighten Washington's stranglehold on Tehran while demanding the regime abandon its nuclear ambitions. The US military buildup includes three aircraft carrier strike groups and approximately 53,000 troops in the region, representing one of the largest deployments in the Middle East in decades.

Diplomatic Stalemate and Future Risks

On November 2, US forces previously struck Iranian military installations on Qeshm Island after the IRGC reportedly fired a surface-to-air missile at an American aircraft over the Strait of Hormuz. American officials characterized that earlier operation as a limited defensive response rather than the beginning of a broader offensive. Despite continuing mediation efforts involving Qatar and Oman, the two sides have yet to reach a diplomatic agreement. Recent comments suggested the conflict was effectively over militarily, but warned that American forces remain locked and loaded to respond to any renewed aggression. The current exchange underscores the continuing risk of a wider confrontation in the region.