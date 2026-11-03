US Strikes Iranian Qeshm Island Targets in Strait of Hormuz

US military strikes hit Qeshm Island to protect naval assets. Iran claims drone losses. Tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz amid conflicting reports of missile attacks.

U.S. forces executed a limited defensive strike against Iran ian targets on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. American officials described the operation as a necessary measure to protect ships and planes from terrorist attacks by Iran ian forces. The action follows a series of escalating tensions in the strategically vital waterway.

Details of the Monday Military Strike

Five rapid explosions were heard on Qeshm Island on Monday, signaling the intensity of the engagement. Two American warplanes were glimpsed in the skies overhead during the operation. CNN reported that Iran fired on an American aircraft, prompting the swift retaliatory strike. The U.S. response successfully wiped out the missile launch positions that initiated the attack. The U.S. military rejected Iranian claims of shooting down drones or fighter jets.

Also read Trump Authorizes Definitive Iran Strikes on Qeshm Island Before Midterms, Escalating Gulf Tensions

Qeshm Strategic Importance and Infrastructure

Qeshm is the largest island in the Persian Gulf, covering approximately 576 square miles. It has been strategically vital for controlling the Strait of Hormuz for centuries. The island's proximity to the mainland Iranian port of Bandar Abbas enhances its military value. It hosts facilities for servicing surface and underwater craft. The location also includes numerous missile launchers and a network of underground tunnels to supply them.

Iranian officials refer to these tunnel complexes as missile cities. They compare the fortified island to a stationary aircraft carrier. This infrastructure supports Iran's ability to project power in the region. The island serves as a key node in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps network.

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Competing Narratives on Military Losses

Iran's state-run Fars news agency reported conflicting accounts of the engagement. One official claimed Iran shot down an American drone using electronic warfare systems. This official also stated that Iran shot at, but missed, two American fighter jets. The IRGC claimed to have captured two other MQM-170 drones last week using similar methods. One of these drones was brought down as it passed over Qeshm Island.

Iranian officials further alleged that a missile was launched from Qeshm Island at commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. They claimed the weapon was intercepted by U.S. forces. However, the U.S. military rejected all of these claims. U.S. Central Command did not comment on Monday's strike. Administration officials stated that several other targeted strikes have been conducted covertly over the past few weeks. These actions aim to degrade the IRGC's ability to threaten U.S. forces and civilian ships.

Diplomatic Warnings and Political Consequences

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi warned that the situation depends on political rationality. He stated that the U.S. must choose diplomacy over aggression. Araghchi said the response to continued military action would be far harsher. He insisted that President Donald Trump can only secure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz by accepting Iran's rightful conditions. Araghchi emphasized that Iran has presented a formulated plan for resolution.

Iranian official Hakimi labeled U.S. and Israeli strikes as the most serious human rights issue of 2026. Hakimi demanded accountability for American and Israeli officials. This statement came during the rollout of an Iranian report on human rights violations. The report accused the United Kingdom of human rights abuses for assisting the United States. Hakimi also criticized Britain for banning the group Palestine Action. These diplomatic maneuvers highlight the deepening rift in international relations.