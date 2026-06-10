US Strikes Iran, Trump Threatens 'Price' as World Cup Referee Returns Home to Hero's Welcome

The US has launched strikes against Iran, with Tehran firing back in response. US President Donald Trump has stated that Iran will 'pay the price' for stalled talks. In other news, a World Cup referee from Somalia who was denied entry to the US is returning home to a hero's welcome.

The US has launched strikes against Iran , with Tehran firing back in response. US President Donald Trump has stated that Iran will 'pay the price' for stalled talks.

Meanwhile, a federal judge is facing impeachment proceedings over allegations of sex in chambers and lying to investigators. The US House of Representatives has passed a $70 billion bill to fund immigration enforcement for three years, which will now be sent to President Trump for signature. In other news, a World Cup referee from Somalia who was denied entry to the US is returning home to a hero's welcome.

The Marguerite Casey Foundation plans to increase its annual donations to at least $50 million, a rare move at a time of need. A viral phenomenon in Argentina has seen young people identifying themselves as animals. In a bizarre incident, a humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker in Chilean Patagonia, with the whole encounter captured on camera. Challenging one's brain can help keep it healthy, and experts have outlined several ways to do so.

A photo has captured a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany. When traveling during extreme heat, it's essential to stay safe, and experts have offered some tips. A government-commissioned study has found drinking risks, but US guidelines did not feature its findings. Some people tape their mouths shut at night, a practice doctors wish they wouldn't do.

Ads in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'. The AP's gardening expert has listed the top-performing new plants for this season. The Southern Baptists have elected a new president who decried the 'drift' in the conservative denomination. Hulk Hogan passed away due to natural causes, according to a Florida police report.

Paraguay's soccer team has been in the news, with photos of the team and their fans being shared. The team has been playing international friendly matches, and their fans have been cheering them on





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