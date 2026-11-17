The US launched attacks on Iran's Qeshm Island in retaliation for an Iranian Revolutionary Guard drone strike on a US-operated radar system in Bahrain.

The United States conducted multiple strikes against locations on Iran's southern Qeshm Island on Tuesday, marking a significant escalation in regional hostilities. Ahmad Nafisi, the deputy provincial governor of the Hormozgan province, confirmed the American attack but stated that it caused no damage to residential, commercial, or infrastructural areas on the island. He emphasized that the situation on Qeshm Island remains under control, with all relief, service, and executive agencies on full alert.

Qeshm Island Strikes and Local Response

The timing of the US strikes on Qeshm Island followed reports from Iran's official news agency, IRNA, which stated that the sounds of five to six explosions were heard on the island on Tuesday evening. Despite the audible blasts, Governor Nafisi insisted that no critical infrastructure or civilian structures were harmed. He further noted that local authorities are maintaining a heightened state of readiness to address any potential emergencies that may arise from the military activities.

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Iranian Drone Attack on US Radar in Bahrain

The US offensive in Iran was a direct response to an earlier operation carried out by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The IRGC announced that combat drones belonging to its forces had launched a precision strike against a radar system operated by US military forces at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. This attack was conducted in the morning and was described by the Guard as a targeted military operation rather than a broad assault.

Justification for Iranian Military Action

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard explicitly stated that the drone attack on the Bahrain radar system was a retaliatory measure. According to the Guard, the operation was a response to what they termed repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones. This justification frames the incident not as unprovoked aggression, but as a defensive action against perceived sovereignty violations by American air assets in the region.

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Escalating Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz

These military exchanges occur against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway that normally carries approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supplies. Since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East in late February, Tehran has attempted to restrict traffic through the strait, insisting that vessels use only routes authorized by Iran. In response, the United States has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and has assisted tankers in traveling safely through the strait.

Recent Mine Claims and Oil Transit Statistics

Tensions have further intensified due to competing narratives regarding maritime safety in the region. On Tuesday, the Iranian armed forces claimed that three oil tankers struck naval mines while attempting to transit the Hormuz Strait. Tehran has made multiple similar announcements in recent weeks, often claiming ships caught fire after hitting mines. Conversely, US Central Command reported last month that it had helped Gulf countries export 1.5 billion barrels of oil via the Hormuz Strait since the summer, highlighting the continued, albeit constrained, flow of energy resources through the zone.