The news text discusses the recent US strikes on Iran and the subsequent retaliation by Iran. It also mentions the impeachment proceedings against a federal judge and the passing of a $70B bill to fund immigration enforcement. Additionally, it covers topics such as a viral phenomenon in Argentina, a humpback whale incident in Chile, and the upcoming World Cup.

US strikes Iran and Tehran fires back. Trump says Iran will 'pay the price' for stalled talks Impeachment sought against federal judge over alleged sex in chambers, lying to investigatorsHouse passes $70B bill to fund immigration enforcement for 3 years, sending to TrumpWorld Cup ref denied entry to the US was about to make history for Somalia Marguerite Casey Foundation plans to give at least $50M annually, a rare increase at a time of needViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyHow to stay safe while traveling during extreme heatA government-commissioned study found drinking risks. US guidelines didn't feature its findingsSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'The AP's gardening expert has a list of 10 top-performing new plants for this seasonSouthern Baptists elect new president who decried 'drift' in conservative denominationHulk Hogan murió por causas naturales, indica informe policial de FloridaCarney says the new Canadian-built bridge across Detroit River that Trump threatened will openThe Afternoon WireNew York's busiest train station to get $8 billion remodel with columns, sunlight and Trump's nameDemocrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton will face off in California governor’s raceSomali World Cup referee denied entry to US arrives home to hero's welcomeMarguerite Casey Foundation plans to give at least $50M annually, a rare increase at a time of needViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyHow to stay safe while traveling during extreme heatA government-commissioned study found drinking risks. US guidelines didn't feature its findingsSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'The AP's gardening expert has a list of 10 top-performing new plants for this seasonSouthern Baptists elect new president who decried 'drift' in conservative denominationHulk Hogan murió por causas naturales, indica informe policial de FloridaSportsThousands are flocking to a Toronto park to catch a glimpse of a beaver sculpture named Doug that is part of a new World Cup-themed contest. (AP video: Mike Householder)A beaver sculpture representing Canada that is part of The Great Beaver Quest, a World Cup-themed contest, stands in a park Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Toronto.

(AP Photo/Mike Householder)A beaver sculpture representing Portugal that is part of The Great Beaver Quest, a World Cup-themed contest, stands outside a restaurant Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)A beaver sculpture representing the United States that is part of The Great Beaver Quest, a World Cup-themed contest, stands in a park Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Toronto.

(AP Photo/Mike Householder)A beaver sculpture representing Norway that is part of The Great Beaver Quest, a World Cup-themed contest, stands inside an office building Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Mike Householder





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Strikes Iran Tehran Fires Back Trump Says Iran Will 'Pay The Price' Stalled Talks Impeachment Federal Judge Immigration Enforcement Viral Phenomenon In Argentina Humpback Whale Incident In Chile World Cup Ref Denied Entry To The US Marguerite Casey Foundation Challenging Your Brain Stay Safe While Traveling During Extreme Heat Government-Commissioned Study Found Drinking R People Tape Their Mouths Shut At Night Ads In New York The AP's Gardening Expert Southern Baptists Hulk Hogan Died Canadian-Built Bridge Across Detroit River Toronto Park Beaver Sculpture World Cup-Themed Contest

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