US Strikes Commercial Ship Attempting to Breach Blockade to Iran

The US military engaged a Gambia-flagged cargo ship after it ignored over 20 warnings and attempted to enter an Iranian port, highlighting tensions in the Strait of Hormuz amid a fragile ceasefire.

The US military announced it struck a commercial ship attempting to breach a naval blockade and reach Iran . The Gambia-flagged cargo vessel Lian Star ignored over 20 warnings from US forces overnight as it tried to enter an Iran ian port, according to the US military.

A US official speaking on condition of anonymity said the ship remained adrift in the Gulf of Oman and US forces had not boarded it. The incident is part of the broader conflict that began with US and Israeli strikes on February 28, and a fragile ceasefire has held since April 7. The blockade, established after those strikes, aims to prevent any supplies from reaching Iran, which the US accuses of supporting militant groups.

The ceasefire, brokered by Qatar and others, has reduced active hostilities but has not resolved underlying tensions. The Lian Star incident is the latest test of the blockade's enforcement. US naval forces had monitored the ship for hours before it attempted to steer toward the Iranian coast. Warnings were issued via radio and flares, but the vessel persisted.

Eventually, US forces fired warning shots and then struck the ship to disable its engines, causing it to stop and drift. The official emphasized that no US personnel boarded the ship and the crew is believed safe. The economic consequences of the blockade are severe. The Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 percent of the world's oil passes, has seen a dramatic drop in traffic.

Iran has demanded fees for ships passing through, claiming the money is needed for mine clearing and security. However, maritime experts argue that such fees violate international law. Qatar's deputy prime minister suggested temporary fees could be acceptable if they lead to reopening the strait.

Meanwhile, Iran's economy, already weakened by years of sanctions, is under additional strain. Loss of oil revenue has led to inflation and shortages. The US hopes the pressure will force Iran to agree to a broader deal on its nuclear program and regional activities. The disruption has also affected global food supplies, as fertilizer shipments are stranded.

Food prices have risen globally, impacting consumers and food producers. The blockade limits Iran's access to cash, creating more pain for its long-weakened economy. Commercial traffic continues at lower volumes despite Iran's assertions that it must approve transits, though Iran has warned that violations will place passage at serious risk. International reactions have been mixed.

Some Gulf states support the blockade, while others call for its immediate end. The United Nations has expressed concern about the humanitarian impact. The US official stated that the military is prepared for further incidents. Iran has warned that it will respond to any aggression against its ships.

The Lian Star incident highlights the potential for escalation. Both sides have been careful to avoid direct military confrontation, but the blockade and attempted breaches increase the risk of miscalculation. As negotiations continue, the world watches to see if diplomacy can prevail. The US has not found or destroyed any mines in the strait, according to the official.

The situation remains tense, with the future of the ceasefire and the strait's reopening uncertain. The incident underscores the fragile state of peace in the region and the ongoing challenges to global trade and security. Diplomatic efforts continue behind the scenes, with Qatar playing a key role as a mediator. The Gulf state's deputy prime minister has indicated that while Qatar opposes permanent fees for transit, temporary fees for specific purposes like mine clearing could be negotiable.

This position reflects the delicate balancing act required to maintain regional stability. The US has not commented directly on the fee proposal but has reiterated its commitment to freedom of navigation.

Meanwhile, Iran has signaled that it will not back down from its demands for oversight and compensation. The Lian Star incident may accelerate discussions or lead to further confrontation. The coming days will be critical as the region awaits a decision on extending the ceasefire and reopening the strait





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