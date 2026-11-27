A major storm system disrupts US Thanksgiving travel, postponing the Macy's Parade and causing West Coast flooding, while King Tides and strong winds create hazardous conditions across the nation.

Severe weather systems are impacting vast regions of the United States as the nation approaches the Thanksgiving holiday, creating significant disruptions for travel and coastal communities. A powerful storm moving along the Eastern Seaboard forced the postponement of the Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade, while strong winds and king tides triggered flood warnings and structural damage on the West Coast.

Macy's Parade Postponed Due to Wind Safety

Macy's announced the postponement of its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade until Saturday in an abundance of caution after consulting with city officials regarding dangerous wind conditions. The strengthening storm along the Eastern Seaboard raised serious concerns about the safety of the event's massive balloons, which could struggle to navigate the wind-swept canyons formed between Manhattan's towering skyscrapers.

Also read Warm, windy Thanksgiving ahead as big surf follows record tides on California coast

The decision highlights the immediate impact of severe weather on major cultural events. High winds are expected to pose a significant threat to the parade's logistical operations, prompting organizers to prioritize public and participant safety over the traditional schedule.

Coastal Flood Warnings and Pier Damage

King tides continued to surge along the West Coast, with coastal flood warnings issued from Southern California to the San Francisco area, as well as the Oregon and Washington coasts. These tides occur when the gravitational pulls of the moon and sun align to raise water levels, an effect that is currently being amplified by the ongoing super El Niño, which has warmed the ocean and increased seawater volume.

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The force of the ocean was visually demonstrated on Wednesday when a massive wave tore down a portion of the pier in the city of Pacifica, California, and slammed it into the ocean. Officials had already closed the L-shaped pier in the summer after discovering cracks in the structure, but the storm caused further destruction.

Evacuation Warnings in Marin County

North of San Francisco, Marin County officials issued an evacuation warning for residents of beachfront properties in Stinson Beach, citing the danger of large waves expected through the afternoon. The warning indicated that these waves could send water and debris into roads and homes, posing a direct threat to coastal infrastructure.

Although the evacuation warning was lifted later on Wednesday, authorities advised people to stay away from the beach as large waves continued to pound the area. Flooding caused by high tides extended across a bike path, road, and onto the Tamalpais High School football field in Mill Valley, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, illustrating the widespread nature of the coastal inundation.

Travel Disruptions and Winter Storm Warnings

Heavy rain and flooding plagued both coasts, complicating holiday travel on days that are typically far busier on the roads and in the airports than the holiday itself. The National Weather Service stated that the storm was expected to hamper air travel at eastern U.S. airports from Thanksgiving Day into Friday morning due to reduced visibility, greater turbulence, strong winds, and aircraft icing.

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Wind gusts were expected to hit 50 mph or higher along the Interstate 95 corridor, prompting the weather service to post wind advisories from northern Georgia to most of the mid-Atlantic to southern New England. Additionally, Winter storm warnings and watches were posted for parts of Missouri and Illinois, with up to 13 inches of snow expected around St. Louis by Thursday afternoon.

Post-Storm Recovery and Economic Impacts

Heavy rain over flooded East Coast communities was winding down on Friday, and power was slowly being restored to hundreds of thousands of customers, although some high-tide flooding threats remained. The storms had previously snarled travel, downed trees and power lines, and led to water rescues from New York to Virginia.

Amidst these weather challenges, other economic and political developments continued. The U.S. retail industry celebrated Black Friday, an occasion that sellers online and in stores seized to drive year-end sales. Meanwhile, Democrats hoped to blunt President Donald Trump's tariffs when they retake control of Congress, finding potential partners among Republicans concerned about rising costs.