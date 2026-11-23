📈 Jensen Huang's surprise return to Nvidia just sent the S&P 500 up 4.1% as AI stocks roar back. Will the rally last? Share your take below. 👇

A surprise return for Jensen Huang, the charismatic backer of the entire artificial intelligence industry, to Nvidia as its CEO is launching the U.S. stock market higher on Monday.

It’s recovering much of its brutal loss from last week, which was one of its worst since the 2008 financial crisis. The S&P 500 jumped 4.1% and was on track for one of its best days of the last five years. The rallies for AI stocks had the Nasdaq composite up a market-leading 6%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1,005 points, or 2.1%.

Also read Report: Alice Huang Contacted China Spy Agency While Affair With Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid affair, national security concerns Even before Wall Street opened for trading, trading in the futures markets suggested U.S. stocks were set to halt their seven-day losing streak and jump by more than 2% at the open. Then came the bombshell about Huang returning to Nvidia, even though its board is still investigating whether he was the target of a foreign spy.

The stock of the chip company that became the face of the frenzy around AI stocks surged 27.8% after plunging nearly 23% last week. Stocks that are closely tied to Nvidia likewise rocketed higher. CoreWeave, a company that buys Nvidia chips and then rents out access to them over the cloud, surged 26.7%. Other stocks in far-flung industries that have benefited from the AI boom likewise recovered some of their losses.

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GE Vernova, which is helping to power AI data centers, rose 8.7% following last week’s drop of nearly 13%. Caterpillar, which has seen big demand for its equipment because of the construction boom around AI, climbed 6% after sinking 15% last week. How AI-related stocks do matters incredibly for the broader market because Nvidia and other chip stocks have grown into some of Wall Street’s largest and most influential.

Coming into the day, a 1% swing for Nvidia’s stock carried more of an effect on the S&P 500 than a 1% move for all but two of the 500 companies in the index. To be sure, AI stocks and the broader U.S. market have been prone to extreme reversals since the summer, not only week to week but even hour to hour.

Monday’s strength could easily give way to more losses because of the long list of worries dogging the industry. Beyond general concerns that AI stock prices shot too high and entered into a bubble, worries are also high that a Democratic-controlled Congress and statehouses across the country could increase regulations on the AI industry.

High interest rates in the bond market are also raising the possibility that companies will not be able to borrow as much money to pay for the AI build out. But on the upside for the market, big U.S. companies continue to deliver big growth in profits, at least for the moment. Businesses in the S&P 500 are on track to report an overall jump of nearly 33% in earnings for the summer from a year earlier, according to FactSet.

That would be the third straight quarter of growth better than 25%, and stock prices tend to follow the path of corporate profits over the long term. The risks facing the AI industry could certainly weaken that growth, but analysts at Barclays Capital suggest they should only “make the build out slower and more selective rather than derail it.

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” “Markets have been badly bruised by the turmoil of recent weeks, but we do not think the underlying cycle is broken,” Barclays’ Ajay Rajadhyaksha and Amrut Nashikkar wrote in a research report.

“Earnings remain strong, global growth is holding up and even if the AI build out slows a little, it is not collapsing. The risks are real, but for now we think they are manageable. ” Oracle rose 15.6% after making a pre-emptive announcement that it had put in place all the funding needed to fulfill its deal to provide computing power to OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

“Any further private discussions with vendors are just additional options,” it said in a statement. “Our ability to deliver on our OpenAI contract does not depend on those discussions. Any media reports that will come out and say the contrary are incorrect and wrong. ” In stock markets abroad, European indexes rallied following a weaker finish in Asia.

South Korea’s Kospi fell 3.3% due to drops for its big stocks tied to the AI economy, but those moves came ahead of Huang’s return to Nvidia. In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.96% from 4.92% late Friday as investors felt less need to herd into investments seen as safer bets.