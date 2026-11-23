US stock futures surged Monday as Nvidia rallied 9% following calls for CEO reinstatement, while Anthropic traded near $89 after its historic IPO debut and CrowdStrike fell 7% on its Zscaler deal.

US stock futures surged significantly on Monday morning as investors initiated a massive recovery from a brutal week-long selloff that completely erased the market's gains for 2026. Futures tied to the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 3.3%, the S&P 500 futures rose 2.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 1.8%. This sharp rebound comes immediately after the Nasdaq experienced a 10% drop last week, while the Dow and S&P 500 each lost more than 8%.

Chipmaker Nvidia led the broad market recovery with shares jumping 9% in premarket trading, despite having lost one-third of their value in the past two weeks. This steep decline was triggered by the unexpected departure of CEO Jensen Huang, which sent shockwaves through the semiconductor supply chain and the broader artificial intelligence sector. The board of directors stated last week that it was not considering reinstating the former chief executive, a position that has created a significant governance standoff.

Also read Anthropic employee claims to have proven the most famous math problem using Claude

President Donald Trump publicly intervened on Sunday, urging the Nvidia board to reinstate Jensen Huang. The President argued that such a move would be best for both the company and the country, adding a rare political dimension to the corporate crisis. For the semiconductor giant, the risk is now twofold: continued uncertainty regarding strategic direction and execution, alongside reputational complications arising from a public disagreement with the White House administration.

Other major chipmakers also rallied in sympathy, reflecting the extent to which the sector was oversold during the recent panic. Intel and Marvell Technology shares rose 6%, while Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, and Micron each gained approximately 5%. The broader semiconductor market is showing signs of stabilization, with ETFs tracking the sector recovering from their Friday lows. The Semiconductor ETF SOXX surged 6%, while the DRAM ETF climbed 8% after both had plunged more than 10% earlier in the week.

Advertisement

In the initial public offering market, Anthropic traded little-changed at around $89 following its record-breaking debut last week. The AI laboratory completed the biggest IPO ever, launching the stock at an offering price of $83. On its first day of trading, the shares surged to $115 before plunging nearly 9% on Friday, illustrating the extreme volatility currently characterizing high-growth technology valuations.

In notable corporate developments, cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike fell 7% after announcing a massive $44 billion all-stock deal to acquire Zscaler. The decline in CrowdStrike shares is a typical market reaction when acquirers utilize stock as currency, as investors often worry about dilution and the complexities of integrating large-scale operations. This transaction represents a major consolidation move in the cybersecurity sector, potentially triggering further mergers and acquisitions as competitors seek to build scale in a consolidating market.

Other mega-cap technology stocks rose across the board, signaling a broadening of the rally beyond just the semiconductor sector. Alphabet and Tesla shares each rose more than 5%, while Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft added approximately 3% to their valuations. Apple and SpaceX also posted gains during the premarket session, suggesting that investor sentiment is stabilizing after weeks of intense selling pressure focused on the AI trade.

In commodity and currency markets, bitcoin rebounded to $61,300 after dropping below $58,000 on Friday, showing a return to bullish sentiment in the digital asset space. Gold futures rose nearly 3% to $3,615 an ounce, recovering from a 15-month low, while WTI oil futures fell 1.4% to $82.20 per barrel, marking their lowest level since August. The 10-year Treasury yield held steady at 4.94% after experiencing a plunge on Friday, indicating a pause in fixed-income market turbulence.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, US markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The trading week will conclude early on Friday, with the session ending at 1:00 p.m. ET. The magnitude of Monday's bounce suggests that the previous selloff may have been overdone in the short term, though the sector remains sensitive to leadership changes and valuation concerns.