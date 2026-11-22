The S&P 500 has dropped 10% from its October high, triggering a market correction amid rising interest rate fears, regulatory crackdowns, and doubts about AI profitability.

The United States stock market has experienced a significant downturn, dropping 10% from the all-time highs established last month. This decline has officially entered the realm of a market correction, a term Wall Street uses for a drop of at least 10% but less than 20%. The S&P 500 index has been the primary driver of this movement, reflecting a broader shift in investor sentiment regarding the future of the technology sector.

AI Market Correction and Interest Rate Pressures

Specialist Meric Greenbaum was seen working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Monday, November 9, 2026, as traders reacted to the volatile conditions. The primary trigger for this sell-off is the growing realization that the artificial intelligence industry faces substantial hurdles to sustaining its previous valuation levels. For over a century, such corrections have served as a mechanism to wipe out excessive market euphoria, though they remain unnerving for investors in the immediate term. The core issue is that stock prices for artificial intelligence companies had risen so sharply that they may have outpaced the actual profitability of the sector.

Also read AI stock sell-off sends S&P 500 into correction, drags Nasdaq into the red

Investor Anxiety Over Data Center Costs

Investors are now questioning whether the enthusiasm for artificial intelligence was overblown, particularly regarding the massive capital required for infrastructure. The industry relies heavily on memory, processors, and other building blocks for data centers, but demand could fizzle if the technology proves less profitable than promised. Companies are racing to develop more capable models, a process that requires billions of dollars. To fund these ambitions, firms are increasingly raising money by selling bonds to investors. This reliance on debt financing has become a major point of contention, especially as the Federal Reserve is expected to hike its short-term interest rate next month.

Regulatory Shifts and Political Changes

Compounding the financial pressures is a changing political landscape that poses new risks for the industry. Investors are anxious about the regulatory environment under a new Congress, with newly elected Democrats vowing to crack down on artificial intelligence due to a backlash against data centers. This regulatory headwind is reinforced by electoral victories in key states. Texas and Georgia, two major states that previously offered incentives for data center construction, elected Democratic governors who have vowed to stop new construction projects. These political shifts add a layer of uncertainty to the long-term viability of the infrastructure investments made by tech giants.

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Nvidia Leadership Shakeup Impacts Market

The downfall of Nvidia has played a pivotal role in the broader market sell-off. Nvidia chips power the artificial intelligence industry, and the company has historically provided the cash flow that helped other firms in the sector grow. However, the sudden departure of Jensen Huang, the former CEO and co-founder, has severely punished the company's stock. This leadership change is viewed as a significant catalyst for the current panic, signaling potential instability at the heart of the AI hardware supply chain.

Analyst Perspectives on Sector Reevaluation

Financial experts are divided on whether this marks the end of an era or a necessary market adjustment. Karan Ramchandani, managing partner at Post Oak Group, noted that while Huang's departure was a catalyst, the underlying concerns in the technology sector had been building for some time. Ramchandani emphasized that investors poured enormous capital into artificial intelligence based on expectations of transformational growth, and now the market is demanding measurable earnings and returns. Similarly, David Trainer, head of investment research firm New Constructs, argued that the bubble is popping and has much further to go, citing egregious over-investment in the sector.

Historical Context and Future Market Outlook

Despite the current turmoil, some analysts believe the long-term thesis for artificial intelligence remains intact. Dan Ives, a financial analyst at Yorkville Ives & Co., likened the downturn to corrections seen in March 2020 around the pandemic and in April 2025 following trade war escalations. Ives described the selling as panic-driven and not a red flag indicating darker times ahead, arguing that the market is wrongly discounting the fourth industrial revolution. Mark Hackett, chief market strategist at Nationwide, suggested that if this washout serves as a reset, it could improve positioning and sentiment for a more sustainable rally into year-end. Historically, the S&P 500 experiences a correction every couple of years, with the last one occurring in March 2025, reminding investors that volatility is an inherent part of market cycles.