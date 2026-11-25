US equity futures edge lower following a sharp pullback in Nvidia and AI stocks. Investors await Wednesday's crucial PCE inflation report to gauge December rate hike probabilities.

US equity futures edged lower in late Tuesday trading, reflecting a renewed caution among investors following a significant pullback in technology and artificial intelligence shares. This market movement occurred after a volatile regular session where the S&P 500 lost 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.5%. The dip signals a temporary cooling of the momentum that had characterized the recent market rally, as participants reposition their portfolios ahead of critical economic data releases.

Nvidia Corporation experienced a sharp reversal after soaring 31.5% on the previous Monday, a surge that had added nearly $1 trillion to its market capitalization in a single session. On Tuesday, the chipmaker's stock fell nearly 6% as investors moved to lock in gains following the return of CEO Jensen Huang to the company's leadership role. This dramatic swing from massive gains to notable losses highlights the momentum-driven nature of the current AI trade. Positioning and speculative interest are currently influencing prices as much as fundamental earnings power.

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The retreat in Nvidia was not an isolated event but part of a broader pullback across the semiconductor sector. Other major chipmakers, including Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices, also lost ground as the rotation out of technology stocks accelerated. This movement reflects a clear shift in investor appetite, with capital flowing out of high-valuation growth stocks and into more traditional, defensive sectors that are less sensitive to interest rate expectations.

Compounding the concern within the artificial intelligence sector, newly listed AI firm Anthropic slipped below its $83 initial public offering price. This development has added to growing apprehensions that investor appetite for high-valuation AI businesses may be cooling down significantly. When a newly listed company trades below its offer price, it typically indicates that demand at the IPO was weaker than underwriters anticipated or that early investors are exiting positions quickly.

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If prominent AI names like Anthropic cannot hold their IPO levels, other AI-focused companies considering public listings may face tougher pricing conversations with investors. This dynamic matters because the broader AI investment cycle relies heavily on public-market capital to fund expansion and development. The struggle to maintain valuations in the newly public space suggests a potential recalibration of expectations regarding the near-term profitability and growth trajectory of AI-centric enterprises.

Attention now turns to Wednesday's release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, which serves as the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure. This reading represents the last major inflation data point before the central bank's December policy meeting, making it a pivotal event for market direction. The PCE data will be accompanied by preliminary third-quarter GDP figures, weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders, and personal income and spending numbers, providing a comprehensive view of economic health.

According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, futures markets are currently pricing a 96% probability of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike in December. There is also a 64% chance of another increase in January, reflecting continued expectations for tighter monetary policy. A hotter-than-expected PCE print would likely reinforce these probabilities and could push the odds for a January hike even higher, exerting further pressure on rate-sensitive growth stocks and potentially exacerbating the current sell-off in the technology sector.

New York Fed President John Williams has reinforced these hawkish expectations by noting that persistent inflation still points toward a more restrictive monetary policy stance. His comments heighten concerns that borrowing costs could remain elevated for longer than some investors had hoped, limiting the ease with which markets can rally. Williams indicated that the Federal Reserve is not yet ready to signal a pause in its rate hiking cycle, aiming to bring inflation back to its target even at the cost of tighter financial conditions for markets and businesses.

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The divergence in performance between the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which gained 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite, which dropped 1.5%, underscores the sector-specific nature of the current market correction. The S&P 500 futures were down 0.3% at 7,193.50, while the Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4% to 26,168.75, and Dow futures slipped 0.3% to 49,930.0. This rotation into defensive sectors suggests that investors are not abandoning equities entirely but are instead rebalancing their portfolios to mitigate risk in a high-interest-rate environment.

The exceptionally strong performance of the tech-heavy Nasdaq on Monday, which rose nearly 7% for its best single-day gain in years, now stands in stark contrast to Tuesday's correction. This volatility highlights the fragility of rallies driven primarily by momentum rather than broad-based fundamental improvements. For the market to sustain upward momentum, it will likely need positive surprises in the upcoming economic data, particularly if the PCE reading comes in softer than expected. Such a scenario could revive the AI trade and alleviate some of the pressure on high-valuation growth stocks.