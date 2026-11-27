US equity markets enter correction territory driven by an 11 percent drop and heavy losses in AI-linked stocks like Nvidia and Alphabet.

The US stock market has officially entered correction territory, with the Morningstar US Total Market Index falling more than 11 percent from its peak on October 6. This sharp decline is heavily driven by a devastating 24 percent drop in the technology sector, marking a stark reversal from the record highs achieved just two months prior. The broader market now faces a turbulent period defined by massive volatility and a fundamental reevaluation of the artificial intelligence sector's valuation.

Nvidia served as the largest single detractor from index performance, with its shares falling nearly 38 percent. This dramatic drop accounted for 2.8 percentage points of losses in the Morningstar US Total Market Index alone. The company carries a weighting of nearly 7 percent in an index containing more than 3,400 constituents, meaning its performance disproportionately impacts the broader benchmark. When combined with losses from Alphabet, Micron, AMD, Broadcom, and Meta, which contributed another 3 percentage points of losses, the concentration risk in the market becomes undeniable.

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The core mechanism behind this market turn involves a broad reassessment of the artificial intelligence data center buildout that has driven investor enthusiasm since spring 2023. For years, massive infrastructure investments created acute shortages of Graphics Processing Units, driving semiconductor revenues to extraordinary levels. However, investors are now growing concerned about the escalating costs of this infrastructure. The expected arrival of substantial GPU supply next year is anticipated to lower compute prices, creating a significant revenue headwind for semiconductor and memory companies that thrived on scarcity pricing during the initial boom.

Compounding the sector-specific headwinds are two significant macroeconomic forces. First, earnings growth is decelerating rapidly. S&P 500 earnings saw a 46.9 percent jump in the second quarter and 33.4 percent growth in the third quarter, but FactSet forecasts that earnings growth will slow to just 16.6 percent in 2027. Second, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter point this month. Persistent inflation and a resilient economy are pushing investors to anticipate additional rate hikes in 2027, tightening financial conditions and amplifying market volatility.

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The market's vulnerability to single individuals was crystallized by the turmoil surrounding Jensen Huang. The CEO's brief resignation and sudden return triggered a sharp selloff followed by a rebound, highlighting the market's extreme reliance on one person. John Belton of Gabelli Funds noted that this reaction exposed a vulnerability that is not healthy for either the market or the economy. This event also revealed the high level of leverage in technology positions, with borrowed-money financing magnifying the unwind once investor sentiment shifted negatively.

Analysts describe the current environment as a prove-it moment for earnings. Jurrien Timmer of Fidelity suggests that the picks and shovels phase of the AI boom appears to be ending. With technology stocks representing 37 percent of the Morningstar US Total Market Index at the peak and communications services adding another 8.5 percent, the mechanical decline has been concentrated in these sectors. Between October 6 and late November, these stocks were effectively responsible for the entire decline in the broad index.

The turbulence has multiple sources, and analysts are careful to note that no single event is responsible. The most significant is a broad rethink of the AI data center buildout that has driven markets since spring 2023. Investors are growing concerned about the cost of that infrastructure, and the expected arrival of substantial GPU supply next year is expected to lower compute prices. This is good for AI users but a headwind for the semiconductor and memory companies that have benefited from rising chip prices. As Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer puts it, the picks and shovels phase of the AI boom appears to be ending.

The result is a market that is selling first and reassessing later, a prove-it moment on earnings as Allianz's Charlie Ripley describes it. With the AI trade's biggest names now under scrutiny and the macro backdrop shifting, the question is whether fundamentals can reassert themselves before the correction deepens further. Semiconductor earnings growth approached 200 percent in recent periods, making year-over-year comparisons increasingly difficult.

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For investors and portfolio managers, the immediate priority is understanding exposure to the concentrated AI trade. Nvidia's nearly 7 percent index weighting and the technology sector's 37 percent share mean that diversified portfolios are likely more exposed to this unwind than their mandate documents suggest. The concentration risk that magnified the downturn will not disappear quickly.

In the short term, the key variable is whether the Fed's December decision and 2027 rate guidance confirm or moderate investor expectations. Any signal that inflation is cooling could stabilize the AI trade, while a more hawkish stance would likely extend the correction. Over the medium term, the arrival of new GPU supply will test whether lower compute costs translate into broader AI adoption and revenue diversification.

Longer term, the durability of AI capex spending will determine whether the current correction is a healthy reset or the beginning of a structural repricing of technology valuations. Companies that diversify revenue beyond GPU-dependent sales into software, services, or enterprise AI adoption are better positioned for the commoditization that Timmer describes. The market is now selling first and reassessing later, with fundamentals under intense scrutiny as the correction potentially deepens further.