Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers Tuesday that the U.S. is still in discussions with several countries to resettle more than 1,000 Afghans who

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the House Appropriations Committee, Tuesday, June 2, 2026 in Washington. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers Tuesday that the U.S. is still in discussions with several countries to resettle more than 1,000 Afghans who assisted America’s war effort, while he defended the Trump administration’s decision to green-light refugee admissions for tens of thousands of white South Africans.

His testimony to Congress comes more than a month after The Associated Press and other outlets reported that war-torn Congo was among the countries where the U.S. was considering sending the 1,100 Afghans and relatives of American service members who have been stranded in Qatar for more than a year. Advocates have said the other option would be for the refugees to go back to Afghanistan, where they face likely reprisal from the Taliban.

Democrats on House and Senate committees questioned Rubio during an annual budget hearing about why the U.S. has not followed through on its promise to take in the hundreds of allies who had been rigorously vetted before President Donald Trump signed executive orders in January 2025 that targeted asylum and refugee cases.

“We’re obviously operating right now under a directive that prohibits the entry of Afghans into the United States,” Rubio said. Despite the restrictions, he said officials had been “engaging every single day” on this issue and that several countries have already indicated their willingness to take in some of those waiting in limbo. Rep.

Grace Meng, a Democrat from New York, told Rubio that regardless of U.S. immigration policy, Congo would be “a death sentence” for those living at the camp in Doha, including Afghans who served as interpreters and with Special Operations Forces as well as the immediate families of more than 150 active-duty U.S. military members. The African country has been battered by decades-long fighting between government forces and Rwanda-backed rebels in its eastern region and is now at the heart of an Ebola outbreak.

“Can we rule out deporting people to conflict zones? ” Meng asked Rubio. After some deflection, he responded that he doesn’t think any of the countries being discussed would be conflict zones.

“I don’t think there’s one country that’s going to take all 1,000, but it has to be countries that are willing to assume some of this responsibility and numbers that are manageable to them, but also places that give more options to these individuals that they would be comfortable going to,” Rubio said. Negotiations between the U.S. and willing countries, including Botswana and Malaysia, started months ago, according to Shawn VanDiver, a Navy veteran who heads a coalition that supports Afghan resettlement efforts called #AfghanEvac.

VanDiver and other advocacy groups have blasted the administration’s handling of Afghan allies over the last 18 months, saying the U.S. is abandoning those who served alongside U.S. forces during America’s longest war.

“These are not strangers. They are the spouses, the children, and the parents of men and women wearing our uniform right now,” VanDiver said in a statement Tuesday.

“We told them, with the full faith of the United States, that if they stood with us we would stand with them. ”Rubio defended some of those conditions, including why Afghans, who have gone through some of the most rigorous vetting and biometric tests, are facing hurdles while the administration has made the U.S. refugee program a vehicle to allow in Afrikaners — a group of white South Africans descended mainly from Dutch settlers.

“Everything we do has to be geared by the national interest, and it is in our national interest if we are allowing people to enter our country — be people who can quickly assimilate into society and be successful,” Rubio said. Meng pushed back on that notion, saying there is a large Afghan population in her district in Queens, New York, who have assimilated, contributed and paid taxes.

“We’ve already assumed a lot of Afghan refugees, as you said, you have them in your district. We’ve already assumed a large number in the past,” Rubio responded. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers Tuesday that the U.S. is still in discussions with several countries to resettle more than 1,000 Afghans who assisted America’s war effort, while he defended the Trump administration’s decision to green-light refugee admissions for tens of thousands of white South Africans.

His testimony to Congress comes more than UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations chief has proposed three options to help end the decades-old conflict between Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militants and Israel when the 8,100-member U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon ends on Dec. 31. All of the options presented to the U.N. Security Council by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would continue U.N.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Two of the six people who died in a fatal shooting in Iowa on Monday that authorities believe was carried out by a relative were students in a local school district, the superintendent said. The suspect, 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland, of Muscatine, killed himself when confronted by police later that day, KINGSTON, N.Y.

— A former New York state trooper was sentenced Tuesday to 2½ to 7½ years in prison after he rammed his vehicle into an SUV during a high-speed chase, leading to the death of an 11-year-old girl. Christopher Baldner, 47, of Catskill, was taken to jail immediately after the sentencing in Ulster On a leafy Connecticut road in the summer of 2024, would-be kidnappers pulled a couple from their Lamborghini SUV, beat them in broad daylight and threw them into a van, only to be arrested shortly thereafter as multiple witnesses, including a passing off-duty FBI agent, called police.

The investigation would lead police to some sensational WASHINGTON — As part of the Trump administration’s ongoing campaign to pressure Iran into a deal that would end an ongoing war with the U.S. and Israel, the U.S. placed sanctions on Iran’s largest digital asset exchange and three other exchanges, Tuesday. Included in the sanctions are Iran’s largest digital assets firm Nobitex and Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic.

Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market. WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission.

When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.





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