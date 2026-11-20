US Steel said on Thursday it reached a new four-year tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) union covering about 11 200 employees across its domestic flat-rolled, iron-ore mining and tubular operations. The agreement, which is yet to be ratified, includes total wage increases of about 19.

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