The U.S. State Department made subtle yet significant changes to its Taiwan website, removing language that explicitly stated opposition to Taiwan's formal independence. These changes, coupled with additions regarding Taiwan's participation in a Pentagon project and support for its international organization membership, have been met with positive reactions in Taipei.

The U.S. State Department announced it made routine updates to the Taiwan section of its website, removing previous wording that stated it did not support Taiwan 's formal independence. The changes, including the omission of 'we do not support Taiwan independence', and the addition of a reference to Taiwan 's participation in a Pentagon technology and semiconductor development project, have been welcomed by the Taiwan ese government.

The updated fact sheet, which retains Washington's opposition to unilateral changes from both Taiwan and China regarding the island's status, also states that the U.S. will support Taiwan's membership in international organizations 'where applicable'. The State Department spokesperson stated that the update was routine and aimed to inform the public about the unofficial relationship with Taiwan. The spokesperson reiterated the U.S. commitment to the 'one China policy,' acknowledging China's position on Taiwan's sovereignty while maintaining no official stance on the matter. The spokesperson also emphasized the U.S. commitment to preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, opposing any unilateral changes to the status quo, and supporting peaceful resolution of cross-Strait differences. While China's foreign ministry has yet to comment on the website changes, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung expressed his appreciation for the 'support and positive stance' on U.S.-Taiwan relations. Taiwan's government maintains that it is already an independent country called the Republic of China and rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, affirming that only the Taiwanese people can decide their future. This position stems from the 1949 civil war, when the Republic of China government fled to Taiwan after losing to Mao Zedong's communists, who established the People's Republic of China





