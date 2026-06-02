US State Department to Slash African Visa Processing Embassies from 50 to 20

The US Department of State plans to reduce the number of African embassies processing US visas from 50 to 20, citing efficiency and national security. The move is part of broader immigration restrictions under the Trump administration.

The U.S. Department of State is preparing to drastically reduce the number of Africa n embassies that will be able to process visas for migrants looking to enter the U.S.A.

, according to reports. Currently there are 50 U.S. embassies and consulates across Africa that have the capability to process visa applications and vet applicants, but reports indicate that the Trump administration intends to slash that down to only 20 that will be permitted to process applications from Africans who wish to migrate to or visit the U.S. The move would be part of the administration's efforts to tighten visas and lower the number of migrants permitted to enter the U.S. The news was delivered during a conference call with Africa-based U.S. diplomats and their staffers, the AP adds.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio presaged the cut in a directive approved last week that noted the U.S. will winnow visa application centers down to about 20 'hubs' across Africa. Visas from Africa have faced pressure in other areas, as well. The Trump administration added several regions to the list of blocks for awarding visas, and hiked the costs to a $15,000 bond for filing, not to mention restrictions placed on areas affected by the ongoing Ebola plague.

The State Department does not seem to be preparing to close the other 30 consulates, but the services they can offer to migrants and visitors will be limited. The Department also noted that it continues to reevaluate policies 'in order to deploy taxpayer resources in a way that advances America's priorities as efficiently and effectively as possible' and to make sure the visa process 'maintains rigorous standards of security screening and vetting and aligns resources and operational capacity with America's national interests.

' The 20 embassies and consulates where visa applications will continue to be processed include: Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Accra, Ghana; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Cape Town, South Africa; Dakar, Senegal; Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania; Djibouti, Djibouti; Johannesburg, South Africa; Kampala, Uganda; Kigali, Rwanda; Kinshasa, Congo; Lagos, Nigeria; Lome, Togo; Luanda, Angola; Malabo, Equatorial Guinea; Monrovia, Liberia; Nairobi, Kenya; Port Louis, Mauritius; Praia, Cape Verde; and Yaounde, Cameroon. The decision has sparked significant concern among immigration advocates and African governments who argue that the reduction will severely limit legal migration pathways and family reunification opportunities.

Countries like Nigeria, Ethiopia, and South Africa, which currently have multiple visa processing centers, will see their capabilities consolidated into fewer hubs. This could lead to longer wait times, increased travel costs for applicants, and potential backlogs as demand remains high. The move is seen as part of a broader shift in U.S. immigration policy under the Trump administration, which has already implemented travel bans from several Muslim-majority countries and increased scrutiny on visa applicants from developing nations.

Critics argue that the cuts disproportionately affect African nations, many of which already face high visa denial rates. They also point out that the reduction could undermine U.S. diplomatic efforts and economic ties with the continent, as fewer visas mean fewer business travelers, students, and tourists.

On the other hand, administration officials defend the plan by emphasizing the need to allocate resources efficiently and maintain national security. They argue that concentrating visa processing in a handful of hubs allows for more consistent vetting and reduces the risk of fraud. The State Department has stated that it will continue to monitor the situation and may adjust the list based on demand and security assessments.

Meanwhile, the impact on individual applicants could be significant. For example, a person living in a country without a visa processing hub may need to travel to a neighboring country for an interview, adding days or weeks to the process. This could deter many from applying altogether, effectively reducing legal immigration from Africa.

As the policy rolls out, it remains to be seen how the affected embassies will adapt and whether the cutbacks will achieve their intended goals or create new challenges for both the U.S. and African nations





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Immigration Policy Africa Visa Processing State Department Trump Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oregon State Baseball Throttles Washington State 10-1 To Advance To Eugene Regional FinalThe Oregon State Beavers will be moving on the Eugene Regional Final on Sunday night after eliminating the Washington State Cougars in the afternoon by a final

Read more »

US to drastically slash the number of embassies in Africa that can process visasThe State Department is reducing visa processing in Africa to limit U.S. immigration.

Read more »

Seattle officers, SDOT worker attacked along Alaskan Way South bike trail by homeless suspectTwo Seattle Police Department officers and a Seattle Department of Transportation worker were assaulted.

Read more »

Ohio State trustees to vote on 3% in-state tuition hike, housing costs may riseOhio State University trustees are preparing to vote on proposed increases to tuition, housing and dining costs, with new rates that would be locked in for four

Read more »