US State Department labels Brazil's 2 biggest drug gangs as foreign terrorist organizations

The U.S. State Department designated two Brazilian criminal groups as foreign terrorist organizations on Thursday.

France’s parliament votes to repeal slavery-era Black Code, with tears and history in the chamberEx-CIA official charged with stealing millions of dollars in gold bars from the federal governmentIran negotiators agree to extend ceasefire and start nuclear talks, pending Trump signoff, US official saysA stunned Davidovich Fokina says his coach abruptly quit and flew to Miami during French OpenMilli Vanilli singers and Morris Day say they won't perform at Trump-linked Freedom 250's DC showsChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itExperimental hepatitis B drug may offer 'functional cure' for some patientsHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentesUS and Iranian negotiators reach tentative deal to extend ceasefire and start new nuclear talksThe Afternoon WireCalifornia Democrats shrug at their choices in packed race to replace NewsomIran negotiators agree to extend ceasefire and start nuclear talks, pending Trump signoff, US official saysA stunned Davidovich Fokina says his coach abruptly quit and flew to Miami during French OpenMilli Vanilli singers and Morris Day say they won't perform at Trump-linked Freedom 250's DC showsChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itExperimental hepatitis B drug may offer 'functional cure' for some patientsHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentes





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