American sub-national leaders attend UN climate talks in Turkey to signal support for climate action despite federal withdrawal.

State, local, and private officials from the United States are attending the ongoing United Nations climate negotiations in Antalya, Turkey, to demonstrate domestic support for climate action. These leaders operate as observers with limited official power at the COP31 summit. Their presence highlights a significant divergence between federal policy and the interests of many American citizens and businesses.

Sub-National Leaders Drive US Presence

The American delegation includes more than 120 state, local, and business leaders coordinated by the climate advocacy network America's All In. Key figures in this group include California Governor Gavin Newsom, former Vice President Al Gore, and former Secretary of State John Kerry. California Governor Gavin Newsom is a potential candidate for the US presidency in 2028 and plays a visible role in these international discussions.

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Democratic lawmakers are also heavily involved in the proceedings. US Representative Mike Levin of California reported that he and 17 colleagues have attended between 60 and 70 meetings at the summit. Gina McCarthy, the former head of the US Environmental Protection Agency, leads the advocacy network and emphasizes the need to move forward despite perceived federal inaction. The delegation aims to show that the United States remains engaged through its sub-national actors.

Trump Administration Withdraws From Global Talks

The federal US government withdrew from the 2015 Paris climate pact and global negotiations after President Donald Trump returned to office in 2025. The White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers stated that the administration focuses on common sense energy solutions rather than what she termed climate nonsense. The administration intends to continue working with allies to unleash affordable, reliable, and secure energy sources.

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President Trump rejects the scientific consensus that global warming is caused by burning fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas. His policy goals include increasing the production of these fuels. Fossil fuels produce heat-trapping carbon dioxide, which remains in the atmosphere for at least a century. This accumulation leads to global temperature rises and extreme weather events.

The United States has emitted more carbon dioxide over the past century than any other nation. Currently, China is the world's biggest annual carbon polluter. Despite this, US historical emissions remain the highest globally. This context frames the current diplomatic absence of the US federal government from the negotiation table.

International Reactions to US Absence

Other nations and leaders must fill the void left by the US federal government. Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, stated that the absence of the US government at COP31 is deeply disappointing. He noted that the presence of many American leaders shows that the current administration does not speak for the entire country. Climate change does not wait for the next American election, according to advocacy groups.

Denmark's climate and energy minister Samira Nawa expressed sadness that the US turned its back on climate action. She emphasized that the rest of the world must do its part in response. Ilana Seid, the US ambassador from Palau and chair of the Alliance of Small Island States, described the US as incredibly persuasive in negotiations. The absence of such a powerful country influences the dynamics of global decisions.

Major power players in negotiations requiring near-unanimous approval include China, the European Union, and India. These nations are the biggest non-American carbon emitters. Small island nations often act as the moral voice for climate victim countries. A coalition of poorer nations advocates for more financial help, while oil-rich nations in the Middle East frequently brake stronger climate action. Greenpeace International's Jasper Inventor noted that the world is learning to stop waiting for Washington.

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Federal vs State Policy Divergence

Representative Jared Huffman of California criticized the Trump administration's approach at the summit. He stated that the temporarily empty chair of the United States does not represent the desires of the American people and businesses. He described the current federal stance as a wrecking ball that undermines global efforts. The sub-national leaders argue that common sense policies are still favored by many Americans.

Rep. Mike Levin stated that his delegation is making a good faith attempt to signal that they are all in. He believes there is a general acknowledgment that the United States is needed in the room. The delegation hopes to restore trust and confidence over time through their sustained presence. This effort continues despite the federal withdrawal from the Paris climate pact.

The American delegation aims to convey that while the federal government may not care about climate change, many Americans do. They give advice, spread goodwill, and attend numerous meetings at the summit. However, they do not have a chair at the negotiating table. Their goal is to explain that the country can move forward even in the absence of federal leadership.

Observers note that the US is still needed in the room for long-term climate solutions. The presence of leaders like John Kerry and Al Gore adds significant weight to the American voice. These figures have historical influence in international diplomacy. Their participation helps maintain US engagement in the global climate dialogue.