SoFi Stadium workers vote overwhelmingly to authorise strike after failed negotiations with hospitality operator ahead of FIFA World Cup matches.

SoFi Stadium workers vote overwhelmingly to authorise strike after failed negotiations with hospitality operator ahead of FIFA World Cup matches. SoFi Stadium pictured ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, in Inglewood, California, US, on May 13, 2026.

/ Reuters Archive UNITE HERE Local 11, a union representing more than 2,000 SoFi Stadium workers in the US, voted to authorise a strike on Friday, a week out from the ​site's first scheduled World Cup match. The union, which is mostly composed of concession workers, overwhelmingly voted in favour of the strike, which has been looming over the stadium for the last few months. Negotiations ended without an agreement after multiple sessions failed to secure a new deal.

SoFi Stadium — referred to as Los Angeles Stadium during the tournament — will be one of the major venues for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The stadium is set to host eight matches in total, including the United States Men’s National Team's opening group-stage game against Paraguay on June 12, 2026.

Across three generations, a shared passion for the World Cup album"SoFi Stadium cashiers, dishwashers, cooks, bartenders, concessions workers, and food attendants have voted 96 per cent in favour of authorising a strike, meaning workers could walk off the job at any moment if their demands are not met," the union said in a press release on Friday.

"Negotiations are scheduled to continue on Monday ahead of the USA vs Paraguay match on June 12," it added.reported that the union had previously alerted FIFA to the issue the strike would present. FIFA is requiring background checks for all stadium workers at this summer's event, and any replacement workers brought in should the strike begin would not have prior approval.

The union also asked FIFA to ensure that no US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are permitted inside venues during the World Cup due to concerns for the safety of its workers.

"Workers must have the right to walk off the job if federal immigration enforcement enters the stadium and creates a reasonable fear for their safety — no worker should have to choose between their job and their freedom," the press release said. Across three generations, a shared passion for the World Cup albumMiddle East conflict fuels global hunger crisis, UN warnsTrump team refuses BBC request for financial records in $10B defamation case: ReportIsrael orders evacuations in south Lebanon as invasion expands





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